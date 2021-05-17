LACFLA Attorneys Named to Super Lawyers List

Marina Del Rey, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2021 -- The Los Angeles Collaborative Family Law Association (LACFLA) announced 11 members were just honored by the Super Lawyers.



"We are particularly happy that two members are appearing the Super Lawyers listings for the first time," said LACFLA President Jeffery Jacobson. "Erin McGaughey was first named to the list in 2017. This year she was placed on the Top 50 2021 Women Southern California Super Lawyers list. What an achievement! David Bransky is on the Super Lawyers Rising Star 2021 list. We look forward to them achieving even more."



LACFLA is an association for professionals involved in family law, more specifically collaborative divorce and mediation. Members are attorneys, financial specialists and mental health experts from the LA region.



Other LACFLA members named to the list are:



Fern Salka was first named to the Super Lawyer list in 2004. She is a select fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and a Certified Family Law Specialist. Her practice offers consensual dispute resolution options to avoid courtroom intervention. She takes a progressive, eclectic family-focused approach to family law matters.



Joe Spirito was named to the Super Lawyer list in 2005. He was one of the first people in the Golden State to advocate for collaborative divorce. Since then he has helped settle more than 200 collaborative cases. He is the current Chair of the Los Angeles County Bar Association's Family Law Section. In 2013 he was named to the Best Lawyers in America list.



Diane Goodman first made the list in 2009. She has been a collaborative divorce lawyer and mediator for the past 30 years. She also has a Ph.D. in Depth Psychology.



Lisa Kiriakidis also joined the Super Lawyers list in 2009. For 29 years, she has practiced consultation, mediation, litigation and collaborative law. She is a Certified Family Law Specialist.



John Lazor joined the Super Lawyers list in 2010. He is a Certified Family Law Specialist. His practice includes complex family law litigation, family law mediation, family collaborative law and estate planning.



Erin McGaughey first joined the Super Lawyer list in 2017. She is a Certified Family Law Specialist and has practiced collaborative law since 2006.



Kerry Wallis was named to the Super Lawyer list for the first time last year. She came to family law from working in International Law, which led to work in a high-stakes boutique family law firm. She is a Family Law Specialist.



Doug Wolf was also named to the Super Lawyer list in 2020. He has practiced law for 40 years. In addition to separation matters, he consults clients about pre-nuptial agreements. He works as a victim advocate in sexual abuse and domestic violence cases.



Barbara Irshay Zipperman has worked in family law exclusively for the past 34 years. She is the LACFLA secretary and serves on the membership and programs committee.



"Our members believe in a cooperative divorce. We all want both spouses to be satisfied and amicable when everything is done," Mr. Jacobson said. "Our programs for members and our seminars for the general public are all aimed at peaceful resolutions."



For more information, visit LACFLA.



About Los Angeles Collaborative Family Law Association ( LACFLA)

The Los Angeles Collaborative Family Law Association is an interdisciplinary, open organization committed to the collaborative process of solving family conflict within a non-adversarial way, by education professionals and informing families in a more cost efficient, peaceful process.



Los Angeles Collaborative Family Law Association is a non-profit 501 (c) 3, non-profit corporation that offers continuous education, as well as support for success with non-adversarial resolutions utilizing the Collaborative Process. They will guide and support collaborative practice in LA County and coordinates with international, state, and regional collaborative practice organizations.



