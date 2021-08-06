LACFLA Offering Collaborative Training for Professionals

Sherman Oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2021 -- The Los Angeles Collaborative Family Law Association (LACFLA) is offering two training sessions for collaborative professionals during August.



These programs are for lawyers, financial advisers, mental health and child welfare specialists involved in collaborative divorces.



"Several different specialties are part of the collaborative divorce process," said LACFLA President Jeffery Jacobson. "This goes beyond attorneys. It is for everyone in the family collaborative law fields. Professionals in this field need collaborative training and the continuing education units the two programs provide to maintain their certifications.



Those attending the Collaborative Family Practice Basic Interdisciplinary Training on Aug. 11-13 will receive 18.25 credit CEU's for MFT, LPCC, LEP and/or LCSW. The Collaboration is working on getting the same credits for MCLE. This is a prerequisite for the Practice Session on Aug. 20, if you are not already collaboratively trained, Mr. Jacobson said.



Participants will learn how each profession works within the collaborative divorce process. Those attending can ask questions of the presenters and others attending the training to get even more information.



"We will also have a role-playing session so people can try the skills they have learned at the training," Mr. Jacobson said. "We expect everyone to leave with new ideas, new information and how to practically apply what they learned when they get back to their office and clients.



The second program, Practice Session: Collaborative Family Practice Basic Interdisciplinary Training is set for Aug 20. You must be collaboratively trained to participate in this practice session, Mr. Jacobson said. LMFTs, LCSWs, LPCCs, and/or LEPs will receive continuing education credits for this as well.



This session expounds on the previous three-day program, Mr. Jacobson said.



"This is what the LACFLA does. We work every day to help professionals get better. We bring superior training to our members and the general public to educate and inform them about the collaborative divorce process," Mr. Jacobson said.



You do not have to be a member of the LACFLA to attend either training. The LACFLA is offering a $50 discount for the training to people who join the LACFLA.



Visit LACFLA for more information about the association, its programs and membership perks.



About Los Angeles Collaborative Family Law Association ( LACFLA)

The Los Angeles Collaborative Family Law Association is an interdisciplinary, open organization committed to the collaborative process of solving family conflict within a non-adversarial way, by education professionals and informing families in a more cost efficient, peaceful process.



Los Angeles Collaborative Family Law Association is a non-profit 501 (c) 3, non-profit corporation that offers continuous education, as well as support for success with non-adversarial resolutions utilizing the Collaborative Process. They will guide and support collaborative practice in LA County and coordinates with international, state, and regional collaborative practice organizations.



