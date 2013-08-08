Lack of Sleep Linked to Craving Sweets

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Everyone knows that not getting enough sleep can cause all kinds of problems. According to a new study out of the University of California not getting enough sleep can also make people crave sweets.



Researchers for the study took measurements of brain activity of 23 young adults, who were generally healthy. Measurements were taken after a full night’s rest and after a sleepless night as well.



The scans after a poor night’s sleep showed activity that led to subjects desiring doughnuts, pizza, burgers and other higher calorie foods.



“This combination of altered brain activity and decision-making may help explain why people who sleep less also tend to be overweight or obese,” said Matthew Walker, a UC Berkeley professor of psychology and neuroscience and senior author of the study, which was published in the journal Nature Communications.



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Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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