Lack of Trust in the Economy Could Lead Many Towards Filing Bankruptcy

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Since its inception, DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com has been monitoring the global economic markets and their effect on the US economy. The experts at DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com believe that keeping a close eye on the national economy as well as a global economy will give them a leg up to help a large number of Americans that might be filing bankruptcy due to further economic downturns. Recently, there have been a large number of events that have happened that could drastically affect the value of the US dollar and consequently the American consumer. Recent reports show the four largest US banks have been walking a derivatives tight rope when considering the risk, debt and leverage their hanging out there. The exposure to these banks is astronomical making many investment firms to lose trust in the system. Back in December, the Fed started more quantitative easing to the tune of $45 billion a month with the introduction of QE4. I guess the $40 billion a month with QE3 that came out in September wasn't enough. The experts at DFBA also mentioned the news released on January 16 that Bundesbank of Germany asked the New York Fed to send all their physical gold back. This is extremely important news as it shows a breakdown in trust amongst the central banks. The experts at DBFA believe that all of this economic news will eventually lead to high inflation forcing many Americans into bankruptcy.



DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com continues to investigate data of what's really going on in the US economy. As the unemployment numbers suspiciously continued to decline, DBFA found that since the last recession, 60% of the jobs lost were midwage jobs. What has replaced 58% of them is low paying jobs, those making less than $10 an hour. It was also noted that back in 1989 the debt to income ratio was 58%. That number has now grown to an alarming 154%. DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com found a recent survey that showed 77% of all Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. With all of this bad news, DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com feels it is more important than ever to continue expanding its service to help as many Americans with bankruptcy filing as possible. They feel that individuals struggling to make ends meet should take the time to consult a bankruptcy attorney about their situation. DFBA thinks it is just plain stupid to wait around until they are served papers by their creditors. Many Americans continue to borrow more to pay their debts of the past and the financial experts at DFBA feel this kind of lifestyle will end bad for the family involved. In this economy it is just foolish for one to bury their head in the sand thinking that all this will just go away. All of the world's very wealthy are currently hedging against an extreme financial downturn and the pros at DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com believe that every American should look at it the same way even if it means filing for bankruptcy. As the situation continues to be fluid and constantly changing the hard-working folks at DFBA will continue to do diligence and monitor the situation.



The professional staff at DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com strive to maintain their reputation as being a top notch company with the highest standards of customer care. DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com was created with the idea of combining the latest technology and information to give the average American an opportunity to be educated on the ever-changing complicated bankruptcy code. After receiving an education the individual will have a leg up when consulting a bankruptcy attorney regarding their financial situation. The main goal of DFBA since its inception is to put as many Americans as possible on the road to becoming debt free by connecting them with a bankruptcy attorney for advice. The people at DFBA understand the sensitivity of the issue and offer an easy to fill out bankruptcy evaluation form that will put them in touch with a bankruptcy attorney in their area. For those that like the convenience of using the phone, there is a 24/7 toll-free number that will put the individual in touch with a live operator. DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com has committed themselves to helping Americans regain their vision of the American dream and peace of mind for a debt free future.



DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com is a California Limited Liability Company formed with the assistance of experienced attorneys, paralegals, and other legal professionals, all dedicated to the idea that the average person should be able to easily access a local bankruptcy attorney for a FREE Evaluation of their specific financial situation. If you need legal advice, then only a bankruptcy lawyer can help you. For assistance with your bankruptcy filing options, DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com is your answer. We are a Christian-based company with the highest standards of honesty and integrity.



“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you”, says the Lord, “thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and hope.” Jeremiah 29:11



