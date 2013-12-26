LaContempo Giving a Discount of $300 on Argos Sofa Bed

N. Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- LaContempo, the renowned store for exquisite contemporary furniture and attractive deals is giving you a chance to save $300 during the sale season. The Argos Sofa Bed, which was originally priced for $899 is being sold for $599 at the online store for a limited period.



One of the executives at LaContempo said, "The Argos Sofa Bed has an elegant design with wood front. Fitted with springs, the extra comfortable sofa has a pillow-tip. It is excellent for everyday use and can be turned into a bed, when needed. The love seat and chair along with the set can be used as child beds. The sofa bed with an easy to use mechanism provides spacious storage space & soft sleeping surface".



LaContempo has been proudly offering contemporary furniture to customers around Los Angeles since 2001. It carries the biggest selection of European Sofa Bed and bedroom furniture line from Spain & Italy.



"The Argos Sofa Bed is a product by Demka, the leading maker of contemporary furniture. LaContempo makes sure that it sells products of only the established brands in the market, so that customers are satisfied with the quality of the furniture. We are giving attractive discounts on several products showcased on the website this season, which our customers will absolutely appreciate," further added the executive.



Cassius Deluxe Excess Lounger, BDI TV stands, and convertible sectionals are some of the most sought after furniture items on LaContempo. Being a direct importer, LaContempo is able to offer the most stylish range of home & office furniture at the best prices to its buyers.



About LaContempo

LaContempo is the leading online store offering a wide range of modern furniture for homes and offices. Recommended by designers & architects, the store also has a showroom in the Los Angeles city, where most stylish furniture is displayed to provide a better shopping experience to buyers. To explore LaContempo.com, click here.



Contact Information:



Store Address:

11312 Hartland Street

North Hollywood CA 91605

Tel: 888 - 294 4455 Toll Free

Tel: 818 - 763 8835

Tel: 818 - 763 3117

Fax: 818 - 764 8513

Website Address: http://www.lacontempo.com/