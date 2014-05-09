LaContempo Is Offering a Wide Range of Living Room Furniture at Best Prices

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- LaContempo the leading online store that caters to the contemporary furniture needs of homeowners in the Los Angeles area is offering the widest range of modern living room furniture at the most affordable prices. Based in North Hollywood, California, the company has been catering to the home décor needs of its clients since 2001, by offering them the widest range of contemporary modern furniture units at the best prices. LaContempo has more than 15,000 square feet of showroom space that is dedicated to serve its customers in a better way.



A senior executive of the company stated that, “All homeowners want their living rooms to look modern and sophisticated and the only way to achieve that is by purchasing a range of highly modern and contemporary living room furniture. We help homeowners with all their home décor needs and since we are a direct importer of furniture units from the best manufacturers in different parts of the world, we provide the best furniture at the most affordable prices. Our range of living room furniture is unparalleled and includes everything from traditional furniture to the most modern designs reflecting the personality of the homeowner.”



LaContempo has direct contacts with some of the most renowned furniture brands and manufacturers in all parts of the world. This way the company ensures its clients that they will always be able to find the most modern furniture at its online store, which it retails at the most affordable price. Additionally, the company even has contracts with the best nationwide shipping companies and hence guarantees timely deliveries of products to all parts of the country at great prices.



“We understand that homeowners always want to purchase the best quality furniture for their living rooms at the most reasonable prices. This is the reason that we work only with the most reputed furniture manufacturers and brands across the world. Currently, we carry the largest collection of European Sofa Beds and are the sole distributor of Istikbal Sofa Beds in the Los Angeles area. I take great pride in the fact that most of our customers come back to us whenever they need the highest quality furniture for their homes or offices. I assure all our clients that our range of contemporary living room furniture will add to the grace and aesthetics of their loved homes”, further added the executive.



LaContempo offers the widest range of contemporary furniture units to all its clients. Right from living room furniture to an exquisite range of bedroom furniture, the online store offers the best quality furniture, to all its customers, at the most affordable prices. To check out the complete range of furniture offered by the company, including Innovation furniture, visit the official website of the company.



About LaContempo

Headquartered in North Hollywood, California, LaContempo is a leading online retailer of top quality furniture at the most affordable prices. The company is a direct importer of furniture and hence offers the widest range of contemporary furniture, to all its customers, at less than market prices. To check out the range of products offered by LaContempo or to buy modern living room furniture at affordable prices, one may contact the company officials.



Contact Details

11312 Hartland Street

North Hollywood CA 91605

Contact Page: http://www.lacontempo.com/contacts

Website: http://www.lacontempo.com/