LaContempo Offers Innovation Sofa Bed with Nationwide Free Shipping

N. Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- LaContempo, a leading online furniture store based in US state of California, welcomes you in the stylish world of contemporary designer furniture that it directly imports from some of the best furniture houses in Europe. The direct import enables the online furniture store to offer furniture at highly affordable prices to its customer from all over the US. The online store has an operating area of over 15,000 square feet that enables it to house the extensive range of furniture easily.



One of the executives at LaContempo told us during an interview, “We have the most extensive range of furniture that customers can choose as per their liking, need and budget. As we directly import furniture from Italy and other parts of Europe, we sell it at highly affordable prices – something that our competitors can never match. Customers can find contemporary modern designer furniture for their living room, dining room, bedroom for office as well as sofa beds in convertible sectionals, leather sofa beds and Innovation sofa beds.”



The range of modern contemporary furniture at LaContempo is exclusively designed while keeping the trends, customer's varying needs and tastes in mind. This is the only reason that the online furniture store has so far successfully served to the senses of trade professionals, designers, office owners, architects, homeowners, individuals and many more.



The executive further told us, “We aim to offer archetypical products with strong focus on simple shapes, function, forms and details offering you a perfect combination of modern designs and pocket friendly prices. As a result, each piece of furniture that we offer is different with unique design cues that servers anyone and everyone with peculiar interior design and décor tastes as well as senses. Innovation sofa bed is one such piece of furniture that suits every customer’s tastes.”



LaContempo not only tries to better customer’s experience buying exclusive designer furniture online but also bring cost of furniture to as low as possible. As a result, the designer online furniture store of highest repute ships all orders including Innovation sofa bed free of cost all over US. If you wish to buy modern & contemporary sofa bed by Innovation, just follow the link provided here for more details.



About LaContempo

Based in California, US, LaContempo is a premium space online for many to find out the extensive range of quality European and Italian furniture at highly affordable prices. The online store directly imports quality furniture from some of the most renowned European brands. With its showroom area expanding to 15,000 square feet, the online furniture house is capable of incorporating a vast range of furniture that customers can choose as per their liking, requirement and budget. The online store takes immense pleasure to have the biggest collection of European Sofa Bed and for being the sole distributor of Istikbal sofa beds in Los Angeles area. LaContempo ships exquisite range of furniture to all the states of US with free shipping. If you wish to buy Italian leather sofa bed, you should search no further. Just follow the link to find exclusive leather sofa beds from Italy at reasonable price.



Contact details



LaContempo

11312 Hartland Street

North Hollywood CA 91605

Tel: 888 - 294 4455 Toll Free

Tel: 818 - 763 8835

Tel: 818 - 763 3117

Fax: 818 - 764 8513

Website: http://www.lacontempo.com/