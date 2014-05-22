LaContempo Offers Modern Living Room Furniture at Competitive Prices

N.Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- LaContempo welcomes customers in the magical world of furniture design gallery where they can find furniture for their living room, bedroom, dining room and office that is trendy and exclusively designed to cater to the senses of those who have an eye for something different and unique. The online furniture house offers the widest range of furniture bought from reputed brands from Italy and other parts of Europe at highly affordable prices.



Talking about the wide range of furniture that LaContempo offers one of its executives told us during an interview recently, “We are committed to make designer furniture accessible and affordable to all. As a result, we partner with some of the most reliable, reputed and renowned furniture houses in Italy and other parts of Europe to directly import furniture which enable us to offer furniture at highly affordable prices. Customers can visit our website to find exclusive designer furniture from brands that include Calligaris, BDI, Innovation, Saloni, Domitalia, Nicolatti and Rossotti.”



Customers can freely choose anything from cozy and stylish sofa beds to round tables, exclusive dining room furniture from the wide range of designs and styles that are only available at LaContempo.



The executive has this to say about the living room furniture that LaContempo offers, “We have the widest and the best range of furniture available to embellish and add more to the overall feel of our clients’ living spaces. Our living room furniture range offers anything and everything that is traditional or for that matter, modern. Be it fabric sofa, leather sofas, leather chairs, leather sectional sofas, leather loveseats, console tables, TV and media stands and many more, our store have it all.”



Customers can freely choose furniture from different brands, of different style and size that not only fits well in space but is also comfortable, durable and add more to the overall ambiance of their living area. For those who are looking for modern furniture store in Los Angeles would find the most extensive range of furniture at LaContempo.



About LaContempo

LaContempo is one of the most reliable and preferred online stores to find the modern designer furniture at competitive prices. Every piece of furniture that LaContempo offers is exclusive as far as design is concerned. The entire range of furniture is meticulously created to suit every taste and budget. Be it living room furniture, modern dining room furniture, modern bedroom furniture, office furniture or European sofa beds, the online furniture house has it all under one roof. Those who want to buy modern living room furniture would find an extensive range at LaContempo.



Contact Details:



11310 Hartland

St. N.Hollywood

CA 91605

Tel: 818 - 763 8835

Website: http://www.lacontempo.com/