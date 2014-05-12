LaContempo Offers Nationwide Free Shipping on All Sofa Beds by Innovation

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- LaContempo leads the industry and is simply unbeatable when it comes to supplying modern furniture from some of the most reputable furniture houses in Italy and other parts of Europe at highly affordable prices. The online furniture store has the widest collection of modern furniture that has been exclusively designed and meticulously crafted.



Commenting on the range of furniture that online furniture house offers, one of its executives told us, “We have the widest range of designer furniture from the best furniture houses in Europe available at highly competitive prices. Be it living room, modern dining room, bedroom, office or for that matter, any other space you want to buy furniture for, we offer it all as per your needs, requirements and budget.”



The exclusive range of furniture that LaContempo offers include BDI furniture, Innovation sofa beds, Calligaris, Nicolatti collection, Domitalia collection, Saloni and Rossotti. All these brands offer unique and different furniture pieces to match the tastes, needs and pocket of today’s buyers. LaContempo enables to freely choose anything from wide range of designs and styles of round tables to modern bedroom furniture, platform beds and elegant dining room furniture and many more.



The executive further told us, “We are committed to offer our customers the best-in-class furniture at highly affordable prices. Therefore, we collaborate with some of the most famous furniture houses in Europe and directly import furniture from them, which enable us to cut the intermediate cost and sell them at prices that are unmatched to our competitors.”



One the other hand, LaContempo offers nationwide free shipping on almost entire range of furniture that include Innovation furniture, Domitalia collection, Calligaris collection, Nicoletti collection as well as Rossotti collection to not only better customer experience buying furniture online but also to make it as cost-effective for all as possible. Those who are looking for Supremax Deluxe Excess Sofa Bed from Innovation, can buy it from LaContempo at really affordable rates.



About LaContempo

LaContempo greets all its customers with love for something special and unique when buying furniture. Established in California, US in 2001, LaContempo has earned a great name and fame for being the most reliable and trusted supplier of excellent quality Italian and European furniture online. The online furniture store imports furniture from some of the best manufacturers in Italy and other parts of Europe and sell them at prices that are simply unmatched to its competitors. The online furniture store of highest repute and order has so far helped hundreds and thousands of customers to find the excellent quality furniture at highly affordable prices. LaContempo has the widest range of exclusively designed and painstakingly crafted furniture for dining area, living space, offices, business etc. Anyone who wishes to buy Supremax Deluxe Excess Lounger Sofa bed in Los Angeles, can rely on LaContempo without any second thoughts.



Contact Details:

11312 Hartland Street

North Hollywood CA 91605

Tel: 888 - 294 4455 Toll Free

Website: http://www.lacontempo.com/