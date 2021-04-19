Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The global lactase market size is expected to reach USD 357.1 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing number of lactose-intolerant cases around the world, growing concerns regarding digestive issues due to the consumption of dairy products, and shifting consumer preference towards lactose-free dairy products. Increasing demand for lactase, which reduces lactose content in dairy products, is driving market revenue growth currently.



The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Lactase industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Lactase industry.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Lactase Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/627



Some Key Highlights From the Report

In February 2020, Royal DSM entered into the growing market of human milk oligosaccharides (HMO), taking over as the producer of recombinant 2'-fucosyl lactose, Danish Glycom A/S. The acquisition is expected to support growth of Glycom by adding its human milk oligosaccharides products to the broad global customer base of DSM and integrate it in its full solutions offering for infant nutrition customers.

Liquid segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Higher activity and better functionality of liquid lactase makes it more preferred, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the liquid lactase segment.

Yeast segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements in lactase extraction process through yeast is expected to boost growth of the global lactase market during the forecast period.

Food & beverage segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the lactase market in 2020. Increasing consumption of high-quality, clean-tasting, sugar-reduced, and lactose-free dairy products is driving demand for lactase enzymes in the food and beverage industries.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global lactase market in 2020. Food and beverage industries in the region are increasingly utilizing lactase enzyme for the production of various lactose-free products such as ice-cream, drinkable yogurt, and flavored milk.

Key players in the market include HANSEN HOLDINGS A/S, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes, Merck KGaA, DuPont, Amano Enzyme, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Mitushi Biopharma, and Rajvi Enterprise.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Lactase Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/627



Important Points Mentioned in the Lactase Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years' sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Demand & Supply Assessment: The report further offers key information on the manufacturing and cost analysis, consumption ration, import/export factors, and product and service distribution.

Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, and sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.



Buy now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/627



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liquid

Dry



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Yeast

Fungi

Bacteria



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Food & beverage (Cheese, milk, ice-cream, yoghurt)

Dietary supplements

Pharmaceutical products



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Lactase market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Lactase market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Lactase market growth worldwide?



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lactase-market



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Lactase Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Lactase Market Definition

1.2. Lactase Market Research Scope

1.3. Lactase Market Methodology

1.4. Lactase Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Lactase Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Lactase Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Lactase Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Lactase Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Lactase Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Lactase Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Lactase Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…