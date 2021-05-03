Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global lactase market size is expected to reach USD 357.1 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing number of lactose-intolerant cases around the world, growing concerns regarding digestive issues due to the consumption of dairy products, and shifting consumer preference towards lactose-free dairy products.



Increasing demand for lactase, which reduces lactose content in dairy products, is driving market revenue growth currently. Health-conscious consumers are demanding more affordable and nutritious dairy solutions to support healthier lifestyles without compromising on taste and texture, which is resulting in increasing utilization of lactase enzymes in dairy products.



To receive a sample of the global Lactase market report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/627



Some Key Highlights From the Report



In February 2020, Royal DSM entered into the growing market of human milk oligosaccharides (HMO), taking over as the producer of recombinant 2'-fucosyl lactose, Danish Glycom A/S. The acquisition is expected to support growth of Glycom by adding its human milk oligosaccharides products to the broad global customer base of DSM and integrate it in its full solutions offering for infant nutrition customers.

Liquid segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Higher activity and better functionality of liquid lactase makes it more preferred, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the liquid lactase segment.

Yeast segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements in lactase extraction process through yeast is expected to boost growth of the global lactase market during the forecast period.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global lactase market in 2020. Food and beverage industries in the region are increasingly utilizing lactase enzyme for the production of various lactose-free products such as ice-cream, drinkable yogurt, and flavored milk.

Key players in the market include HANSEN HOLDINGS A/S, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes, Merck KGaA, DuPont, Amano Enzyme, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Mitushi Biopharma, and Rajvi Enterprise.



Lactase Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global lactase market on the basis of form, source, application, and region:



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liquid

Dry



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Yeast

Fungi

Bacteria



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Food & beverage (Cheese, milk, ice-cream, yoghurt)

Dietary supplements

Pharmaceutical products



Regional Segmentation:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/627



Global Lactase Market Report – Key Takeaways:



The latest research report analyzes the changing competitive scenario.

The report carries an unbiased perspective towards the global market performance.

The study presents an eight-year assessment of the global market and its principal product segments.

Market dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats, have been discussed in the report in detail.

The analytical data and strategic planning methodologies are expected to aid businesses in decision-making

The report serves as an exhaustive regional analysis of the global Lactase market, systematically presenting the business profiles of various stakeholders.

Furthermore, the report provides valuable data about the critical factors influencing market progress.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Lactase Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Lactase Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for lactose-free dairy products

4.2.2.2. Increasing number of lactose-intolerance among the growing population

4.2.2.3. Increasing R&D activities for new product development

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High processing cost

4.2.3.2. Rising demand for dairy-free alternatives

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



CONTINUED..!!



Receive the full description of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lactase-market



Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.



About Emergen Research



Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-lactase-market