Lactose Free, Flavored Milk. One Less Pain in the Butt

Canberra, South Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- There are a lot of people who are lactose intolerant, but there is no reason why they should be deprived of the goodness or the wonderful taste of flavored milk! That’s why the good people down at the Tanlay Food Group in Canberra, Australia, have kindly responded to the needs of the unfortunate and have developed a lactose free, flavored milk, fondly named “Cranky Cow”.Cranky Cow



The best part about Cranky Cow is the fact that this appeals to both mainstream consumers and the lactose intolerant as well. It tastes fantastic and even the most developed taste buds wouldn’t be able to tell it was any different unless you read the small note on the bottom of the bottle. The product is expected to be released in Australia by November and it will be released in the American market by 2013.



The lactose free market is one that has previously been ignored by the majority of people in the manufacturing industry which is surprising, and this is mainly due to consumer perception. A spokesperson for the company said “The issue is consumer education. A lactose free product is actually sweeter to taste, but consumers see Lactose free and the immediate perception is that something is missing. That’s not the case.” Thankfully, The Tanlay Food Group has decided to take on the challenge and be the proud presenters of the first two flavours of Cranky Cow, Chocolate and Iced Coffee. In fact, the company has promised to deliver a strawberry flavor by late 2013 as well! This gives the lactose intolerant consumers more offerings on supermarket shelves with Chocolate being the only lactose free flavored milk to have large distribution.



Lactose intolerance is very common with more than 25% of the population believed to be lactose intolerant. Lactose, for those who don’t know, is a natural sugar that is found in all dairy products, like milk. Lactose free milk involves dosing the milk with an enzyme that breaks down lactose into glucose which is just a simple form of sugar that the body can break down with ease. This is why lactose free milk is always sweeter. But we don’t mind if this turns people away, because it means there’s more of this delicious milk to go around for the rest of us!



Cranky cow might be available sooner than one expects, what with November looming nearer. The market is quite anticipatory and excited about the launch of the lactose free milk, which has already won a few brownie points for having an innovative name!



To learn more about the cranky cow, visit the website- http://www.crankycow.com.au



