New Hatch and Ladder Guarding to Improve 2013 Worker Safety

Spring Park, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Safety Rail Company has made additional hatch and ladder guards designs available for 2013 to help prevent worker injuries at heights. The rail’s design offers extra protection because of the added bar,without sacrificing the ease of installation Safety Rail Company is known for.



The guarding is available in 42” by 36” with either 42” gate or 36” gate, 42” by 42” with the same width gate, 56” by 56” with the same width gate, or in a portable kit. Worker safety is incredibly important while working at heights, and the executives at Safety Rail Company have made offering improved safety options their goal for the New Year.



“The hatch and ladder guarding system is one of the best for worker safety, so we’ve focused on expanding that inventory and offering a greater variety of styles in 2013,” a company spokesperson said.



For more information about Safety Rail Company and their new hatch and ladder guarding that will improve worker safety in the New Year, visit their website at www.safetyrailcompany.com.



About Safety Rail Company

Safety Rail Company creates rail safety systems that are innovative, durable and reasonably priced, and have years of experience in creating the safest, most reliable guarding systems available. All of the fall protection systems are entirely American-made, and the talented staff consistently provides personal one-on-one service to ensure that clients get the best service and products possible. Call 1-888-434-2720 today for more information.