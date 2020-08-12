"Ladies Choice Black Gangsta" Music Album by Mac B AMFB Garners Rave Reviews

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2020 -- Mac B AMFB is a music artist, songwriter, Music Producer and sound engineer, and he is pleased to share his success of his hit album, "Ladies Choice Black Gangsta," with his fans. The album consists of 6 melodious singles, Yum Yum, Water, Potion, Grape, Got Me One and Coo Wit Me. The latest drone teaser of one of the songs Water is now available on YouTube and other music platforms such as Spotify, SoundCloud, Google Play, etc. This single is truly pleasant and soothing. One fan says "Got this in rotation all day long" while the others couldn't resist but subscribe to Mac B's YouTube Channel.



The other song which is equally soothing is the Nobody Knows it. It has been a couple of years since this song was released but fans keep coming back to this song again and again. Mac B AMFB is not just a music lover but a believer as well. According to him he was blessed into the disciples at the age of 14 in Chicago. While he is deeply rooted with his hometown Memphis, he believes in paying tribute to both the cities that have shaped him. That has been the inspiration for Mac B AMFB and it is quite evident in his music style, which is a perfect concoction of Trap and R & B genres of music.



To know more visit https://www.instagram.com/macbamfb/



About Mac B (AMFB)

Mac B AMFB BASED IN Chicago, Illinois is a songwriter, artist, music producer and sound engineer. Born in Chicago, and bought up in Memphis, Tennessee, Mac B blends the Trap and R & b Genre with great skill and amicability.



Media Contact

Mac B (AMFB)

Address: W 60th St & S May St Chicago, IL 60621

Phone: 1-901-270-0430

Email: Macbamfb@macbamfb.com

Website: https://www.macbamfb.com