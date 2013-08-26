Ladies Large Shoes: Crispinsshoes.com Slashes Prices and Takes Online Orders from Around the World

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- London based retailer Crispin Shoes has announced massive discounts on large size shoes for women. The discounts are offered on a wide range of plus size evening shoes, boots, sandals and pumps. Discounts offered in store as well as the Crispins Shoes online store range between 20 to 60% of the original costs.



"Our ladies large shoes come from the best manufacturers in Italy, Spain, America, and France. When selecting shoes, attention is paid to the fit, comfort, craftsmanship and quality. We're not the cheapest but we are by far the best. Traditionally we relied mostly on customers coming into our London store to purchase shoes, but now days, a significant portion of our orders are from our online store. We receive quite a few orders from European countries and even some orders from the Middle East." says the spokesperson for the London based retailer.



The size range on offer is 7 to 11, UK, 41 to 45 EU and 10 to 14 US, all in B and C width. The store has shoes not only for all sizes, but also for all occasions. From ankle boots to casual, courts, pumps, evening wear, fashion wear, longer boots, sandals, slippers and wedding shoes. Customers can also download their latest catalogue to keep up to date about the latest additions to the store. They can also join Crispin's mailing list to learn more about latest sales, offers and discounts.



Finding plus size shoes that are high quality and fashionable at the same time can be seriously frustrating for women. More often than not, they're forced to compromise on either quality, comfort or appearance. Crispins Shoes seems to fill all these gaps and offer shoes that are competing with the best designer brands specializing in normal size shoes, both in quality and fashion.



About Crispins Shoes

Crispins Shoes was launched in 1978 by Dawne Gutterridge in Chiltern Street, London. Although Canadian by birth, Dawne soon settled here in the 80's, but was frustrated by the lack of wearable and fashionable shoes for women with larger feet. Today, this Crispins Shoes serves hundreds of customers with large feet. Besides shoes, buyers can also choose from matching handbags and evening bags, tights, knee highs, and stockings etc.



To find out more, visit, http://www.crispinsshoes.com