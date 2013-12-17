Ladies Rolex and Men's Rolex Jeweler Luxor Time Announces New Promotion on Rolex Datejust Watches

Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Luxor Time, a company that offers the highest quality pre-owned Rolex watches at the best Rolex prices possible, has just announced a Pre-Holidays sale on some of its most popular watches. From December 19-21, customers can get 20 percent off on both men’s and ladies Rolex Datejust watches. To receive the discount, shoppers simply need to add in the coupon code HOLIDAYSALE20 during the checkout process.



The timing for the promotion could not be any better; the holiday season is in full swing and people around the country are contemplating what to get for their loved ones. With their wide selection of pre-owned ladies and mens Rolex watches, Luxor Time is an outstanding place to shop for a truly memorable holiday gift.



From a Ladies Rolex Datejust with a two-tone mother of pearl diamond bezel to a Mens Rolex Datejust that features a two-tone diamond dial and fluted bezel and much more, aficionados of Rolex watches will be sure to find what they are looking for at Luxor Time.



Since the day the company opened in 1995, Luxor Time has strived to sell only the best pre-owned Rolex watches possible, all at wholesale prices. They have over 1,000 watches in stock and are always adding to their extensive collection from a variety of sources around the world.



“We have in-house Rolex Certified watchmakers to ensure each timepiece is delivered with the highest quality and standards held by any dealer,” an article on the company’s website, http://luxortime.com/, said, adding that all of their pre-owned watches have gone through a comprehensive internal and external overhaul where each watch has been meticulously restored to original factory specifications.



“Luxor Time is only focused on one mission: Customer Satisfaction which is our Number One Priority. It is a pleasure and courtesy to serve our customers with the upmost care and service.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about the beautiful Rolex watches that are available from Luxor Time is welcome to visit the company’s website at any time; there, they can browse through the vast selection of top quality men’s and women’s time pieces.



About Luxor Time

Since 1995, Luxor Time has been offering the highest quality pre-owned Rolex watches to various resellers and buyers at wholesale prices. Luxor Time stocks a huge variety of Rolex watches at all times, and everyone is thoroughly inspected to be sure they are in pristine condition. The company is located in Los Angeles, California and all of the watches are shipped the next day as soon as the payment has been received. For more information, please visit http://luxortime.com/