Lady Gaga Announces "The Born This Way Ball Tour" - Tickets on Sale at TicketCenter.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Tickets to Lady Gaga’s The Born This Way Ball Tour are now on sale at Ticket Center. The tour consists of over 100 shows around the world. The North American leg of the tour begins in January 2013.
Shows around the world have been selling out in record time, and several online ticket sites crashed when tickets went on sale for the European shows. The London show sold out in 50 seconds. Lady Gaga’s show is divided into five acts, and she makes 14 costume changes, wearing clothes from designers such as Armani and Versace.
The complete tour schedule for the North American leg of The Born This Way Ball Tour is as follows:
Jan 11, 2013 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Jan 14, 2013 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
Jan 17, 2013 – San Jose, CA – HP Pavilion
Jan 20, 2013 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
Jan 23, 2013 – Phoenix, AZ – US Airways Center
Jan 25, 2013 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Jan 29, 2013 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Jan 31, 2013 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Feb 2, 2013 – Saint Louis, MO – Scottrade Center
Feb 4, 2013 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
Feb 6, 2013 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Feb 8, 2013 – Toronto, ONT – Air Canada Centre
Feb 11, 2013 – Montreal, QUE – Centre Bell
Feb 13, 2013 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Feb 16, 2013 – Auburn Hills, MI – Palace Of Auburn Hills
Feb 19, 2013 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Feb 22, 2013 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Feb 25, 2013 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center
Feb 27, 2013 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Mar 2, 2013 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall Arena
Mar 6, 2013 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Mar 10, 2013 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Mar 11, 2013 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
Mar 13, 2013 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Bay Times Forum
Mar 15, 2013 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
Mar 16, 2013 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
