Lady Gaga Announces "The Born This Way Ball Tour" - Tickets on Sale at TicketCenter.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Tickets to Lady Gaga’s The Born This Way Ball Tour are now on sale at Ticket Center. The tour consists of over 100 shows around the world. The North American leg of the tour begins in January 2013.



Shows around the world have been selling out in record time, and several online ticket sites crashed when tickets went on sale for the European shows. The London show sold out in 50 seconds. Lady Gaga’s show is divided into five acts, and she makes 14 costume changes, wearing clothes from designers such as Armani and Versace.



The complete tour schedule for the North American leg of The Born This Way Ball Tour is as follows:



Jan 11, 2013 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena



Jan 14, 2013 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome



Jan 17, 2013 – San Jose, CA – HP Pavilion



Jan 20, 2013 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center



Jan 23, 2013 – Phoenix, AZ – US Airways Center



Jan 25, 2013 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena



Jan 29, 2013 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center



Jan 31, 2013 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center



Feb 2, 2013 – Saint Louis, MO – Scottrade Center



Feb 4, 2013 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center



Feb 6, 2013 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center



Feb 8, 2013 – Toronto, ONT – Air Canada Centre



Feb 11, 2013 – Montreal, QUE – Centre Bell



Feb 13, 2013 – Chicago, IL – United Center



Feb 16, 2013 – Auburn Hills, MI – Palace Of Auburn Hills



Feb 19, 2013 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center



Feb 22, 2013 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden



Feb 25, 2013 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center



Feb 27, 2013 – Boston, MA – TD Garden



Mar 2, 2013 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall Arena



Mar 6, 2013 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center



Mar 10, 2013 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena



Mar 11, 2013 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena



Mar 13, 2013 – Tampa, FL – Tampa Bay Times Forum



Mar 15, 2013 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center



Mar 16, 2013 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena



