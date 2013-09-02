Lady Gaga Opened iTunes Festival 2013: Played 7 New Tracks from Upcoming ARTPOP Album

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- Lady Gaga delivered another amazing and unforgettable performance on September 1st at iTunes Festival 2013. As the first artist to perform at London's Roundhouse, the pop star played 8 tracks off ARTPOP, her forthcoming album that will drop on November 11, 2013. Besides 'Applause', the other 7 songs were kept a secret from fans till the iTunes Festival opened.



"I can't believe it's finally here! Tonight I premiere/perform 7 new songs from ARTPOP! On a scale of 1 to 10 how excited are you? Monsters?" Gaga tweeted her excitement about the reveal of the ARTPOP album, just hours before the big show started.



The highly-anticipated show, streamed all over the world, was full of surprises. The Mother Monster took the stage to perform new songs off ARTPOP, including 'Aura', 'Manicure', 'ARTPOP', 'Jewels and Drugs'(which features Too $hort, T.I., and Twista), 'Sex Dreams', 'Swine', 'I Wanna Be With You', and 'Applause'. Gaga opened the iTunes Festival with the track 'Aura', and ended the hour-long performance with her high-energy new single 'Applause'. The previous 7 songs are newly baked, while 'Applause' has already made its first appearance at the MTV VMAs.



Actually the iTunes Festival marked Gaga's full return to the stage. It's widely known that the Mother Monster has been absent from the live concert for a number of months, just after cancelling her Born This Way ball tour earlier in 2013 to undergo hip surgery. Even though Gaga has recently performed new single 'Applause' at the MTV VMAs, that is still not enough to prove her return. Only the opening show at iTunes Festival made the whole world know, "Lady Gaga is back".



What should be highlighted is that ARTPOP, Gaga's third studio album, will be released on Nov.11. On top of that, all performances of Gaga at iTunes Festival 2013 could be watched on YouTube. For smooth and offline enjoyment, a YouTube downloader tool would be of great help.



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