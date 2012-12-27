Lady Gaga to Perform at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on January 29, 2013

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- On January 29, 2013, Lady Gaga will perform at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The show will be part of the popular singer’s Born This Way Ball tour, which is her first tour since she released her album “Born This Way” in May, 2011. To date, the album has sold almost 6 million copies.



Gaga, who was named Forbes’ Most Powerful Woman in the World for 2011 is currently one of the most successful performers in the world. According to news reports, her Facebook page has well over 53 million “likes” and over 30 million people follow her on Twitter. Her Born This Way Ball tour is Gaga’s third, and is scheduled to include performances in over 40 countries on every continent except Antarctica.



According to reviews of the Born This Way Ball tour, the eclectic show is divided into five acts. In traditional Gaga style, the concert manages to include political and social themes like government control, discrimination, and how everyone deserves to be loved. The show’s first number is “Highway Unicorn (Road to Love),” which features Gaga performing on top of a mechanical horse. The rest of the concert is filled with plenty of moments that are both intriguing and entertaining—including Gaga emerging from a three-story medieval castle dressed as an alien.



