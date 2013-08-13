Lady Gaga's 'Applause' Single Released a Week Earlier Due to the Leaks

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Lady Gaga has officially released her highly anticipated new single 'Applause' on Monday (Aug. 12.), just a full week ahead of schedule. The decision comes in the wake of her comeback single leaked on the internet this past weekend.



'Applause', the first track of Gaga's upcoming album 'ARTPOP', was originally set for an August 19 release. However, just due to the low quality snippet leaked onto the internet over the weekend, Lady Gaga decided to push up the premiere of her comeback single. Currently, 'Applause' is available for purchasing digitally through iTunes. The full track can be listened for free on VEVO and YouTube. For fans eager for downloading the official track from VEVO or YouTube for offline enjoyment, they could take use of free YouTube Downloader tool to get the track offline.



Gaga spoke openly about her disappointment on Twitter. "Lord, in heaven why" and "You just couldn't wait this is too much for one Saturday".



"Due to hackers, an abundance of low/high quality leaks… we issue this pop music emergency… monsters spread the word,” Lady Gaga tweeted. "My new single 'Applause' is out today and can be heard on United States radio in 15 minutes. International radio to follow."



MTV has confirmed that Gaga will perform the 'Applause' live for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 25. Gaga's album 'ARTPOP' is set to be released on Nov. 11. According to the previous report, the album will be paired with an interactive app, which allows fans to purchase the music directly.



'Applause' is not the sole track leaked. A demo of another new track, reportedly titled 'Burqa', was also leaked last week.



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