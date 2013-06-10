Laerdal Medical as Market Share Analysis - New Market Study Published

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Laerdal Medical AS Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Laerdal Medical AS's market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Laerdal Medical AS market share information in two key market categories - Respiratory Disposables and Respiratory Devices. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Laerdal Medical AS operates in - Anesthesia and respiratory devices
- Laerdal Medical AS's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Italy, Spain, Australia, India and Brazil.
- Laerdal Medical AS's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Respiratory Disposables and Respiratory Devices.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ResMed Inc., Philips Respironics, Inc., Covidien plc, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, Smiths Medical, CareFusion Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Maquet GmbH & Co. KG, Air Liquide S.A., HAMILTON MEDICAL AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Intermed Equipamento Medico Hospitalar LTDA., Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., Vygon SA, AirSep Corporation, OSI Systems, Inc., Heinen + Lowenstein GmbH & Co. KG, JIUXIN MEDICAL ELECTRIC CO.,LTD, Leistung Engineering, Intersurgical Ltd., Fanem Ltda, K. Takaoka Industria e Comercio Ltda., Ginevri s.r.l., Nidek Medical Products, Inc., SIARE ENGINEERING INTERNATIONAL GROUP s.r.l., Elder Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Apex Medical Corporation, Penlon Limited, Flexicare Medical Limited, Laerdal Medical AS, Invacare Corporation, PanGas AG, Ambu A/S, Lamprecht AG, Aerogen (Ireland) Ltd, Ivens S.A., Salter Labs, Medline Industries, Inc., Fleming Medical Limited, Senko Medical Trading Co., All Pro Oxygen Masks Co.,Ltd., TRACOE medical GmbH
