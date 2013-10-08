Laetst Research : Assessment of the Real Estate Market: Analysis

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Assessment of the Real Estate Market: Delhi-NCR



The Indian real estate sector is critical in the development of the country’s infrastructure and economic development. While the sector enjoyed a buoyant growth in the past decade, with property prices rising considerably, the current economic environment has lulled its current and future aspects. The current performance of the sector is marred by rising inventories, as sales are declining across the country. Real estate players are now focusing on various niche segments that are expected to boost growth and attract investments.



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The Delhi- NCR residential market is witnessing a slowdown in terms of new launches, as developers are fraught by liquidity crunches owing to project delays, while consumer confidence is low owing to high inflation and interest rates.



The report “Assessment of the Real Estate Market: Delhi-NCR” highlights latest trends emerging in the market along with initiatives being taken by the various stakeholders. The current market scenario of the key market segments and future prospects of the sector has also been examined along with the challenges the sector is facing. The report contains latest verbatim of industry experts.



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Research methodology and delivery time



Smart Research Insights has conducted in depth secondary research to arrive at insights. Data collected from key industry sources has been analyzed impartially to present a clear picture of the industry. All recent developments which impact the sector dynamics have been captured and used to support the research hypothesis.



The report is available as single-site single-user license. The delivery time for the electronic version of the report is 10 business days as each copy undergoes thorough quality check and is updated with the most recent information available.



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Table of Content



1. Key Insights



2. Overview: Indian Real Estate Market



3. Supply-Demand Gap



4. Introduction: Delhi-NCR Market



5. Current Trends and Drivers



6. Market Constraints



7. Government Initiatives



8. Emergence of Niche Segments



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Future Outlook



11. About Smart Research Insights



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