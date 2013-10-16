Laetst Research : AT&T Acquisition and Service Expansion Analysis 2013 and Beyond

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- AT&T Acquisition and Service Expansion Analysis 2013 and Beyond



As one of the largest and most progressive network operators in the world, AT&T arguably services as a model for other carriers in terms of service expansion strategy, which is achieves through a combination of organic growth as well as M&A.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/atandt-acquisition-and-service-expansion-analysis-2013-and-beyond



AT&T's strategy is focused on more than just horizontal expansion of core services such as voice, broadband, and messaging. The company is also focused on network and services integration, business-to-business (B2B) strategies (such as their recent Enterprise API program), and vertical expansion via acquisition, alliances, and investments. The company is not as focused on value-added services (VAS) for their own customers.



This research addresses many of the recent expansion AT&T initiatives, evaluating the underlying drivers for acquisitions, alliances and investment. The report also analyzes the potential impact for both AT&T and the industry as a whole. The report includes conclusions and recommendation such as creation of a content-based and application-based business models for network operators.



This report is must reading for any mobile network operator strategy, business development and/or corporate development team. It is also a critical report for all vendors within the carrier ecosystem to determine the key growth and development areas for leading carriers.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176564



Report Benefits:



- Learn about the impact of Leap Wireless acquisition on AT&T and the industry

- Identify the investment project Velocity IP (VIP) issues, challenges, and opportunities

- Learn how AT&T is expanding horizontally voice, Fiber to the Home (FTTH), and U-Verse strategy

- Understand the strategic significance of AT&T's Enterprise API program, what market it serves, and what it does not address

- Understand the significance of various AT&T alliance initiatives including Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), US Postal Services (USPS), and Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)



To buy the copy of this report, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/176564



Target Audience:



- OTT service providers

- Global network operators

- Telecom investment companies

- Network infrastructure companies

- Data as a Service (DaaS) companies

- Content and application developers

- API companies and other service enablers

- Cloud-based service providers of all types



Latest Reports:

The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-global-military-radar-market-2013-2023-market-size-and-drivers-market-profile



Synopsis

This report provides readers with a comprehensive analysis of the Military Radar market through 2013-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for Military Radar. It also provides an insight on the spending pattern and modernization pattern in different regions around the world.



Summary

The global military radar market is estimated to be valued at US$9.1 billion in 2013. The market consists of four categories of radar systems: ground-based, naval, airborne and space-based. The value of the market is expected to increase marginally at a CAGR of 1.58% during the forecast period, to reach US$10.7 billion by 2023.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176489



ReasonsToBuy

"The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the Military Radar market with current and forecast market values.

- Understand the key drivers and attractiveness parameters of the global Military Radar market.

- Understand the various factors impacting the growth of the Military Radar market.



The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023 - Major Programs: Market Profile: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-global-military-radar-market-2013-2023-major-programs-market-profile



This report provides information on major programs planned in the global Military Radar market. It provides details on top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.



Summary

This report discusses the various programmes conducted by key players in the market, by dividing them into the main types of Military Radar. The report offers detailed information regarding quantity procured, country/companies supplying the equipment, delivery period and total contract value.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176485



ReasonsToBuy

"The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023 - Major Programs: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Understand the major Military Radar programs that are expected in the forecast period.

- Gain insight into the information regarding the quantity procured for the market, country/ company supplying the equipment and the total contract value.



About MarketResearchReports

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mrrfocuseconomics.blogspot.com/