Laetst Research : Bioactive Wound Care Market in the US 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Bioactive Wound Care market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.26 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in elderly population in the US. The Bioactive Wound Care market in the US has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of antimicrobial dressings. However, the presence of substitutes to bioactive wound care products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Bioactive Wound Care Market in the US 2012-2016 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the landscape of the Bioactive Wound Care market in the US and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include 3M Healthcare, ConvaTec Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, and Smith & Nephew plc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Coloplast A/S, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Covidien plc, Organogenesis Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, and Systagenix Wound Management Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Bioactive Wound Care Market in the US

Market Size and Forecast

Market Segmentation by Wound Dressing Material

6.2 Five Forces Analysis



7. Vendor Landscape



8. Buying Criteria



9. Market Growth Drivers



10. Drivers and their Impact



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11. Market Challenges



12. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



13. Market Trends



14. Key Vendor Analysis

14.1 3M Health Care

Business Overview

Business Segmentation

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

14.2 ConvaTec Inc.

Business Overview

Business Segmentation

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

14.3 Molnlycke Health Care AB

Business Overview

Business Segmentation

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

14.4 Smith & Nephew plc

Business Overview

Business Segmentation

Key Information

SWOT Analysis



15. Other Reports in this Series



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Bioactive Wound Care Market in the US 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 3: Market Segmentation by Wound Dressing Material

Exhibit 4: Business Segmentation of 3M Health Care

Exhibit 5: Business Segmentation of ConvaTec Inc.

Exhibit 6: Business Segmentation of Molnlycke Health Care AB

Exhibit 7: Business Segmentation of Smith & Nephew plc



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