Laetst Research : Car Aftermarket Market UK 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Car Aftermarket - UK - November 2013



While the car parts aftermarket is showing signs of recovery the market remains subject to pressures caused by the increased longevity of parts, the recent economic slowdown and the threat of budget and counterfeit parts. Overcoming all of these, while a major challenge for the market, brings with it the prospect of much stronger sales in the future.



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Table of Content



Introduction



Definition

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



The market

Figure 1: UK car parts aftermarket, by value, at current prices, 2008-18

Market factors

Companies, brands and innovation

Figure 2: Aftermarket outlets available for the replacement car parts, 2013

The consumer

Figure 3: Car ownership, June 2013

Figure 4: Replacement parts bought, June 2013

Figure 5: Repairs or fitting of replacement parts, by outlet, June 2013

Figure 6: Factors when choosing an individual or organisation to fit replacement parts, June 2013

Figure 7: Attitudes towards cars and car repairs, June 2013

What we think



Issues in the Market



What impact will growing reliability of car parts have on the market?

How can the market stand up to the challenge from budget brands?

What impact will increased competition have on suppliers?

How can the market deal with those drivers delaying on maintenance?

What threat do counterfeits and part-worns pose to the OE market?



Trend Applications



Trend: Rebirth of Cities

Trend: Let’s make a deal

Futures: Old Gold



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Internal Market Environment



Key points

Car market in recovery

Figure 8: New and used car registrations, 2007-13

Overall sales still down on pre-recession numbers

New vehicle sales show signs of strengthening

Majority of cars are over three years old

Figure 9: Age structure of the car parc in years, 2012

Car mileage in decline

Figure 10: Road traffic (vehicle miles) driven by cars and taxis, 2008-12

Lighting and signalling dominates reasons for MOT failure

Figure 11: Road vehicle testing scheme (MOT), selected reasons for failure, car tests, 2008-11

Diesels now account for over half of new cars

Figure 12: New car registrations, by fuel type, 2008-13

Vehicle replacement times are being delayed...

as is maintenance

From original equipment to refurbishment and part used

Home maintenance increasingly eschewed by drivers



Broader Market Environment



Key points

UK economy set for recovery

Figure 13: GDP, PDI, consumer expenditure and savings, at constant 2008 prices, 2008-18

Recent GDP growth has been modest, while consumer expenditure has fallen back

Better times ahead

Consumer confidence also on the rise

Figure 14: GfK NOP Consumer Confidence Index, January 1988-2013

Fuel prices record a significant increase

Figure 15: Index of premium unleaded and diesel fuel prices, 2000-12

Shift in population towards the less affluent

Figure 16: Forecast adult population trends, by socio-economic group, 2008-18

UK population shows signs of ageing

Figure 17: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2008-18



Competitive Context



Key points

Costs of running a car continue to increase

Figure 18: Consumer expenditure on car purchasing, servicing and repair and motoring expenses, seasonally adjusted at current prices, 2009-12

Cost pressures see growing use of the internet

Counterfeiting continues to be a problem



Strengths and Weaknesses in the Market



Strengths

Weaknesses



Who’s Innovating?



Key points

Green innovations

Boosting vehicle performance

Safety



Market Size and Forecast



Key points

Car parts aftermarket shows signs of recovery

Figure 19: UK car parts aftermarket*, by value, at current and constant prices, 2008-13

Recession impacts on replacement parts sales

Rising prices for tyres push up market

Tyres account for over half of market by value

Figure 20: Segmentation of the car parts aftermarket, by value, at current prices, 2008-2013

The future

Figure 21: UK car parts aftermarket, by value, at current prices, 2008-18

Figure 1: UK car parts aftermarket, by value, at current prices, 2008-18

Market segment forecast

Figure 22: UK tyre aftermarket, by value, at current prices, 2008-18

Figure 23: UK other car parts aftermarket, by value, at current prices, 2008-18



Market Segmentation



Key points

Tyres

Rising raw material prices drive up value

figure 24: Tyre market by value (at current prices) and volume, 2008-13

Tyre sector badly hit by economic slowdown

Raw material costs push up value

Budget tyres increasingly dominate sales

Figure 25: Tyre segmentation for replacement car tyres, by volume percentage, 2010-13

Demand for winter and all season tyres is up

Figure 26: Winter/all season tyres, 2008-13

Other replacement parts

Longer replacement times and price competition hit market

Figure 27: Segmentation of the other replacement parts market, by value, at current prices, 2008-13

A market beset with difficulties

Recovery of UK economy brings about improvements



Market Share



Key points

Tyres – a highly fragmented market

Figure 28: UK – Tyres: Company market share, by value, 2012

Top five manufacturers capture 38% of tyre sales

Many smaller players operate in the budget sector



Companies and Products



Parts suppliers

Bosch

Delphi

Federal-Mogul

Hella

Tenneco

TRW

Visteon

Valeo

Factors and retailers

A1 Motor Stores

Euro Car Parts

GSF Car Parts

Halfords

Motor World

Tyres

Bridgestone

Continental

Goodyear

Hankook

Michelin

Pirelli



Brand Communication and Promotion



Key points

Overall expenditure on the up

Figure 29: Main media advertising expenditure on car aftermarket products*, 2009-12

Tyres increasingly dominate expenditure

Figure 30: Main media advertising expenditure, by key group, 2009-12

Figure 31: Main media advertising expenditure, by other car parts 2009-12

Television and radio dominate channel choice

Figure 32: Main media advertising expenditure on car aftermarket products*, % share by media type, 2009-12

Main tyre manufacturers dominate advertising

Figure 33: Total advertising spend on tyres by company, 2009-12

Television advertising dominates for tyre segment

Figure 34: Tyre advertising spend, by media type, 2009-12

Other parts market typified by fragmented market

Figure 35: Other car parts* advertising spend, by media type, 2009-12

Press advertising dominant for other car parts supplier

Figure 36: Other car parts* by advertising spend, by media type, 2009-12



Channels to Market



Key points

Independent garages dominate a market where outlet numbers are falling

Figure 37: Aftermarket outlets for sales of replacement parts* 2008-13

Independent garage sector sees number of outlets fall back steadily

Petrol forecourts suffer a more dramatic decline in numbers

Dealer outlets down by around 10% since 2008

Kwik Fit dominates fast fit market by outlet numbers

Figure 38: Top ten tyre and exhaust fitting centres, by number of outlets, 2010-13

Halfords dominates the car accessory outlet market

Figure 39: Leading car accessory chains, by number of outlets, 2012 and 2013

Tyre sales – an area dominated by specialists

Figure 40: Tyre distribution, by outlet, 2012

The internet

Tyre sales remain a developing market

Other replacement parts affected by the do-it-for-me market



The Consumer – Car Ownership



Key points

Figure 41: Car ownership, June 2013

Income has a major impact on type of car owned

All ages show interest in recent purchases

Car buyers likely to be found in rural areas

Poor, young and those in London least likely to drive

Ownership of a car from new is growing

Figure 42: Car ownership, 2012 and 2013

Ford and Vauxhall dominate ownership

Figure 43: Make of main car, June 2013

Vauxhall has broad appeal by age



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The Consumer – Parts Replacement



Key points

Tyres top the list as parts that need replacing

Figure 44: Replacement parts bought, August 2013

Men are more likely to purchase parts

Older drivers replacing fewer parts

Urban drivers are more likely to replace certain parts

Owners of second-hand vehicles are more likely to need to replace parts

Figure 45: Replacement parts bought, by car ownership, June 2013

Few differences in need to replace parts by brand of car

Figure 46: Parts and replacement parts purchased in last 12 months, by make of main car driven, June 2013



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