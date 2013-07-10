Laetst Research : China Education and Training Industry Report, 2013-2016 at MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- The education and training industry mainly involves in after-class tutoring, IT training, foreign language training, online education, pre-school education and skill cultivating. In China, the market size of the education and training industry soared from RMB610 billion in 2008 to RMB955.4 billion in 2012, with the CAGR of 11.87%.



During 2012-2013, the development of China education and training industry presented the following characteristics:



1. More and More Education Groups and Internet Enterprises Are Tapping Online Education Field



On the one hand, education institutions are launching online courses covering a wide range of domains, such as foreign language, qualification test, skill education, and tutoring for students at elementary and secondary schools; on the other hand, internet enterprises are making positive efforts in building platform to share education content.



2. Private Kindergartens in China Are Witnessing Rapid Growth



The number of private kindergartens increased from 48,368 in 2002 to 115,404 in 2011, with the CAGR of 10.14% or the proportion surging from 43.28% to 69.21%. Thanks to the preferential policies, provinces and cities all across China have introduced “Three-Year-Long Pre-school Education Action Plan”, a move which triggered the number hike of kindergartens.



