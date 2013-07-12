Laetst Research : China Magnetic Materials Industry Report, 2013 - 2016 at MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Magnetic materials refer primarily to the materials with direct or indirect magnetism composed of transition elements like ferrum, cobalt, nickel and their alloys. Magnetic materials find application in wind power, electronics, computer, communication, medical treatment, household appliances and military fields. By quality and structure, magnetic materials can be classified into ferrite magnetic materials, rare earth magnetic materials, and others.



In 2012, the number of flexible ferrite magnet enterprises approximated 200 in China, roughly 150 of which had a capacity over 500t/a, about 60 had a capacity over 1,000t/a. Enterprises such as Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics and TDG Holding had a capacity over 10,000t/a.



In 2012, China’s output of ferrite permanent magnet totaled 630,000 tons, an increase of 5% YOY. The growth rate decreased by 6 percentage points over a year before. Enterprises with a capacity over 10,000 t/a cover chiefly Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics, JPMF Guangdong Co., Ltd, Shanghai Longci Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet Co., Ltd, Hunan Aerospace Magnet & Magneto Group, etc.



In 2012, polarization of NdFeB industry got more serious. Capacity of low-end NdFeB (often used in fields other than automobile or VCM) registered about 200,000 tons, with a capacity utilization of 25% or so. By contrast, capacity of medium and high-end NdFeB (mainly applied to automobile and VCM) was dominated by nine enterprises under patent protection, with a capacity utilization over 80%.



China Magnetic Materials Industry Report, 2013-2016 of Sino Market Insight consists of 8 chapters and 120 charts, highlighting the supply & demand of flexible ferrite magnet, ferrite permanent magnet and NdFeB permanent magnet, as well as the operation & financial data, output of main products and major projects of 11 magnetic material companies, citing Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co., Ltd., BGRIMM Magnetic Materials & Technology Co., Ltd. and Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan High-Tech Co., Ltd.



