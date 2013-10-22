Laetst Research :Decorative Paints Market in Poland 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Decorative Paints Market in Poland 2013



Which decorative paint products currently lead the Polish market?



Report contains survey of consumer and contractor preferences, growth forecasts for 2013-2016.



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Recent home decorating trends rely on the use of decorative paints and associated products, and whether consumers plan and execute projects on their own or hire a specialist contractor to complete the job, there are significant choices to be made. Find out which choices are most popular and explore the outlook for growth in the decorative paints industry in Poland when you read this unique market report from PMR.



Decorative paint market in Poland 2013, Development forecasts for 2013-2016 offers a comprehensive evaluation of the size, value and structure of the market for all types of paints used in redecorating homes and flats. The report highlights the most popular brand names, defines the structure of the market according to paint and project type.



This unique and valuable document furnishes analysis of key trends that stand to influence market growth in the period from 2013 to 2016. It evaluates brand recognition and consumer satisfaction with regard to products from eight leading manufacturers: Jedynka, Sniezka, Nobiles, Dulux, Dekoral, Tikkurila, Kabe and Caparol.



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The report shares information gathered during a special market survey of consumers that have engaged in, recently completed or are planning remodeling projects that involve the use of decorative paints. Individuals as well as those hiring professionals are surveyed, along with contractors that routinely take on these types of jobs. Readers will find answers to key questions, such as the frequency of redecorating for the average Polish consumer, preferred types and brands of paints, reasoning behind the choice to purchase a particular product and the most popular trends being followed by the decorating industry in Poland.



This unique document offers paint market index calculations, data indicating the current value and structure of the decorative paints sector in Poland and forecasts for growth and development in the years ahead. It is an essential resource for professionals with interests in the manufacture and distribution of paints for decorative purposes, development and innovation of new products intended for this market and investment and financial, research or consulting firms representing clients with a stake in the success of decorative paint on the Polish market.



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Clients consult Decorative paint market in Poland 2013, Development forecasts for 2013-2016 in order to meet a wide variety of business information needs, but find it especially useful when starting up a new paint business, developing and launching a new line of products, keeping track of the activities of competitive companies, calculating a workable long range corporate strategy for growth and tailoring operations to best take advantage of current market conditions.



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