Laetst Research : Enterprise Video Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Enterprise Video Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Enterprise Video market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 11.4 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing use of videoconferencing by enterprises. The Enterprise Video market in the APAC region has also been witnessing an increased interest to integrate videos with unified communications and collaboration portfolios. However, the increasing use of voice over internet protocol systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
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Enterprise Video Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region; it also covers the Enterprise Video market in the APAC region landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this space include Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Polycom Inc., and Sony Corp.
The other vendors mentioned in this report are Avaya Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA, Lifesize Communications Inc., Orange Business Services, Radvision Ltd., Teliris Inc., and Vidyo Inc.
TABLE OF CONTENT
1. Executive Summary
2. List of Abbreviations
3. Introduction
4. Market Research Methodology
Market Research Process
Research Design
Research Methodology
5. Scope of the Report
Market Overview
Product Offerings
6. Market Landscape
6.1 Market Size and Forecast
6.2 CAGR Comparison of Major Countries 2012-2016
6.3 Five Forces Analysis
7. Geographical Segmentation
7.1 Enterprise Video Market in Greater China
7.2 Enterprise Video Market in Japan
7.3 Enterprise Video Market in ANZ
7.4 Enterprise Video Market in India
7.5 Enterprise Video Market in ASEAN
7.6 Enterprise Video Market in Korea
8. Vendor Landscape
9. Buying Criteria
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10. Market Growth Drivers
11. Drivers and their Impact
12. Market Challenges
13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
14. Market Trends
15. Key Vendor Analysis
15.1 Cisco Systems Inc.
Business Overview
Key Information
SWOT Analysis
15.2 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Business Overview
Key Information
SWOT Analysis
15.3 Polycom Inc.
Business Overview
Key Information
SWOT Analysis
15.4 Sony Corp
Business Overview
Key Information
SWOT Analysis
16. Other Reports in this Series
Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology
Exhibit 2: Enterprise Video Market in the APAC Region (US$ million)
Exhibit 3: CAGR Comparison of Major Countries in the Enterprise Video Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016 (in percent)
Exhibit 4: Enterprise Video Market in the APAC Region by Geographical Segmentation 2012-2016 (Percent)
Exhibit 5: Enterprise Video Market in the APAC Region by Geographical Segmentation 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 6: Enterprise Video Market in Greater China 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 7: Enterprise Video Market in Japan 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 8: Enterprise Video Market in ANZ 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 9: Enterprise Video Market in India 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 10: Enterprise Video Market in ASEAN 2012-2016 (US$ million)
Exhibit 11: Enterprise Video Market in Korea 2012-2016 (US$ million)
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