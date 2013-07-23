Laetst Research : Gas Supply and Distribution (Industrial Report) UK 2013 at MarketResearchReports.biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Gas Supply and Distribution (Industrial Report) UK 2013” to its database
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Introduction
Definitions
Methodology
Abbreviations
Market Positioning
Customers
Suppliers
UK Economy
Overview
Inflation
Interest Rates
Consumer Spending
Business Investment
Market Factors
Social Factors
Economic Factors
Environmental and Legislative Factors
Market Size and Trends
Chapter Summary
Overview
Figure 1: Segmentation of Industrial Gas Consumption, by End Use Industries, UK, 2007-11
Figure 2: Chart - Segmentation of Industrial Gas Consumption, by End Use Industries, UK, 2007-11
Figure 3: Segmentation of Gas Consumption, by Non-Industrial Sectors, UK, 2007-11
Figure 4: Proportional Importance of the End Use Demand, by Sector, UK, 2011
Power Generation
Figure 5: Gas Supplied for Electricity Generation, UK, 2007-11
Interruptible
Industrial
Figure 6: Gas Supplied to the Industrial Sector, UK, 2007-11
Commercial
Figure 7: Gas Supplied to the UK Commercial Sector, 2007-11
Domestic
Figure 8: Analysis of the Development of Gas Supplied to the UK Domestic Sector, 2007-11
Figure 9: Segmentation of the UK Domestic Central Heating Installations, by Type of Fuel, 2008-12
Figure 10: UK Installed base of Central Heating Systems, by Type of Fuel, 1970-2010
Regional Demand
Figure 11: Gas Sales and Customers, by Region, Great Britain, 2011
Figure 12: Chart - Domestic and Industrial/Commercial Gas Sales (all consumers), GWh, by Region, Great Britain, 2011
Northern Ireland Gas Market
Gas Supply
Figure 13: Total Gas Supply, UK, 2007-11
Figure 14: Development of the UK Gas Supply, 2007-11
Capital Expenditure
Chapter Summary
Capital Expenditure
The Market 2008-12
Figure 15: Total Gas Transmission and Distribution Capital Expenditure, 2007/08-2011/12
Figure 16: Chart - Total Gas Transmission and Distribution Capital Expenditure, 2007/08-2011/12
Figure 17: Total Gas Transmission Capital Expenditure, 2007/08-2011/12
Figure 18: Total Gas Distribution Capital Expenditure, 2007/08-2011/12
Individual Companies
Figure 19: Gas Transmission and Distribution Capital Expenditure by National Grid Gas, 2009-13
Figure 20: Gas Distribution Capital Expenditure by Northern Gas Networks, 2008-12
Figure 21: Gas Distribution Capital Expenditure by Scottish Gas Networks, 2008-12
Figure 22: Gas Distribution Capital Expenditure by Southern Gas Networks, 2008-12
Figure 23: Gas Distribution Capital Expenditure by Wales and West Utilities, 2008-12
Forecast
Figure 24: Ofgem’s Required Expansion of the Number of Properties to Alleviate Fuel Poverty, 2013-21
Figure 25: Capital Expenditure Boundaries for National Grid Gas Considered for Ofgem’s RIIO-T1, 2014-21
Figure 26: Capital Expenditure Plans by National Grid Gas Under RIIO-T1, by Category, 2014-21
Figure 27: Controllable Cost Allowances for Gas Distribution Companies Under (RIIOGD1), 2014-21
