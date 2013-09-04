Laetst Research : Global Application Outsourcing Market in Banking Sector 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Global Application Outsourcing market in the Banking sector to grow at a CAGR of 4.63 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the considerable reduction of operational cost and time. The Global Application Outsourcing market in the Banking sector has also been witnessing increasing offshoring opportunities for global outsourcing vendors. However, the fear of losing valuable company information could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Application Outsourcing Market in Banking Sector 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and the APAC region; it also covers the Global Application Outsourcing market in the Banking sector landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Accenture Plc., Computer Sciences Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., and IBM Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Capgemini SA., CGI Group Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Ltd., Dell Inc., EPAM Systems, HCL Technologies, Hexaware Technologies, iGATE Corp., Infosys Ltd., ITC Infotech India Ltd., L&T Infotech, Luxoft, Mindtree Ltd., Polaris Financial Technology Ltd., Softtek, Syntel Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Unisys Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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