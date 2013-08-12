Laetst Research : Global Broadcasting and Cable TV Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Global Broadcasting and Cable TV market to grow at a CAGR of 5.28 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing amount of TV advertising. The Global Broadcasting and Cable TV market has also been witnessing the increasing use of interactive TV. However, the increasing penetration of internet TV could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Broadcasting and Cable TV Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, Europe, the APAC and MEA regions; it also covers the Global Broadcasting and Cable TV market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



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6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation

7.1 Global Broadcasting and Cable TV Market-Segmentation by Products

7.2 TV Advertising

Market Size and Forecast

7.3 TV Subscription

Market Size and Forecast

7.4 TV License/Public Funds

Market Size and Forecast



8. Geographical Segmentation



9. Vendor Landscape



10. Buying Criteria



11. Market Growth Drivers



12. Drivers and their Impact



13. Market Challenges



14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



15. Market Trends



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