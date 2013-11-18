Laetst Research : Global Industrial Laser Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Global Industrial Laser Market 2012-2016



Global Industrial Laser market to grow at a CAGR of 10.64 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the advanced end-user requirements and market. The Global Industrial Laser market has also been witnessing the increasing awareness about brand security and anti-counterfeiting protection. However, the high implementation cost could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Industrial Laser market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and EMEA regions, and the Americas; it also covers the Global Industrial Laser market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Coherent Inc., Rofin-Sinar Technologies, TRUMPF, Newport Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Axcel Photonics Inc., Global Laser Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Laserline GmbH.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report



3. Market Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



7. Market Segmentation by Application



8. Market Segmentation by End-users



9. Geographical Segmentation



10. Key Leading Countries



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11. Buying Criteria



12. Market Growth Drivers



13. Drivers and their Impact



14. Market Challenges



15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



16. Market Trends



17. Trends and their Impact



18. Vendor Landscape



19. Key Vendor Analysis



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- What are the key market trends?

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Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/178197



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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