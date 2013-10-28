Laetst Research : Global Lithium Market 2012 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Lithium market to grow at a CAGR of 9.74 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing use of Lithium in Li-ion batteries. The Global Lithium market has also been witnessing the increase in the number of lithium exploration projects. However, the lack of professionals and skilled labor in the Lithium Mining industry could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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TechNavio's report, Global Lithium Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers East Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW; it also covers the Global Lithium market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are FMC Lithium Corp., Rockwood Lithium GmbH, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A., and Talison Lithium Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Canada Lithium Corp., Galaxy Resources Ltd., Golden Virtue Resources Inc., Orocobre Ltd., Rodinia Lithium Inc., and Western Lithium USA Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report



3. Market Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



7. Market Segmentation by Application



8. Market Segmentation by Product Type



9. Geographical Segmentation



10. Key Leading Countries



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11. Buying Criteria



12. Market Growth Drivers



13. Drivers and their Impact



14. Market Challenges



15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



16. Market Trends



17. Trends and their Impact



18. Vendor Landscape



19. Key Vendor Analysis



20. Other Reports in this Series



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This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



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