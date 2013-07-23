Laetst Research : Global Oral Hygiene Market 2012-2016 at MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Global Oral Hygiene market to grow at a CAGR of 3.14 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing awareness of oral hygiene. The Global Oral Hygiene market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for natural and organic oral hygiene products. However, the low priority placed on oral health could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-oral-hygiene-market-2012-2016



Global Oral Hygiene Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the Europe, and the MEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Oral Hygiene market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/171694



The key vendors dominating this space include Colgate-Palmolive Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Inc., and Procter& Gamble Co.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/