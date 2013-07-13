Laetst Research : Global Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market 2012-2016 at MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- Global Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing market to grow at a CAGR of 11.05 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to optimize resources. The Global Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing market has also been witnessing an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. However, increasing threat of in-house manufacturing could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space Greatbatch Inc., Orchid Orthopaedic Solutions LLC, Paragon Medical Inc., Symmetry Medical Inc., and Tecomet Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Bradshaw Medical Inc., In'Tech Medical S.A.S, and RTI International Metals Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



