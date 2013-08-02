Laetst Research : Global Semiconductor Market 2012-2016 at MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Global Semiconductor market to grow at a CAGR of 4.07 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets. Technological convergence is a trend being witnessed in the Global Semiconductor market. However, the global economic slowdown could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Semiconductor Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Semiconductor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Intel Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Corp. Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc.



