Laetst Research : Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market 2012 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Global Specialty Fuel Additives market to grow at a CAGR of 6.17 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for cleaner transportation fuels, which in turn has resulted in an increased demand for fuel additives to be used by the refiners in their petroleum products. The Global Specialty Fuel Additives market has also been witnessing the increase in the focus on R&D and product innovation by major producers around the world. However, the fluctuating cost of key raw materials could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Specialty Fuel Additives market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Afton Chemical Corp., Infineum International Ltd., Innospec Inc., and the The Lubrizol Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are BASF, Cerion Technology Inc., Chevron Oronite Company LLC, Clariant AG, Energenics Europe Ltd., and Navran Advanced NanoProduct Development International Pvt. Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report



3. Market Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



7. Market Segmentation by Types



8. Geographical Segmentation



9. Key Leading Countries



10. Buying Criteria



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11. Market Growth Drivers



12. Drivers and their Impact



13. Market Challenges



14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



15. Market Trends



16. Trends and their Impact



17. Vendor Landscape



18. Key Vendor Analysis



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