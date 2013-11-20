Laetst Research : Market of Cable Solution for UFB

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Cable: Solution for UFB?



Cable companies are coming under close scrutiny these days, as their infrastructure and customer bases represent valuable assets in this era marked by superfast network rollouts, and massive changes taking place in the telecom industry. IDATE takes an in-depth look at today’s cable market, drawing on a detailed analysis of the situation in key countries. The report explores the latest technical developments and key issues at hand, including the rise of quadruple play bundles, cable-mobile mergers, telcos’ FTTX-IPTV offensive and competition from OTT video.



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Table of Content



1. Executive summary

1.1. A potential for increased internet access with ultra-fast broadband…

1.2.but with considerable challenges

1.3. Cable playing a significant role in new telecom trends



2. Methodology



3. The cable market worldwide at the end of 2012

3.1. Global cable market

3.2. Analysis by country

3.2.1. Germany

3.2.2. Belgium

3.2.3. Spain

3.2.4. France

3.2.5. Netherlands

3.2.6. Portugal

3.2.7. United Kingdom

3.2.8. Switzerland

3.2.9. United States

3.2.10. South Korea

3.3. Summary of cable operators\' UFB offerings



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4. Technical developments towards ultra-fast broadband

4.1. Structure and modernisation of cable networks

4.2. Future developments



5. Strategic challenges

5.1. Mobile offerings, quadruple play and cable–mobile convergence

5.2. Dealing with the onslaught of telcos\' FTTX–IPTV services and competition from OTT video



Table 1: The broadband market in various countries, December 2012

Table 2: The UFB market in various countries, December 2012

Table 3: Liberty Global financial data end of 2012 and UFB offerings

Table 4: Broadband data for Germany, December 2012

Table 5: Broadband data for Belgium, December 2012

Table 6: Telenet\'s revenues by activity, in 2010 and 2012

Table 7: Telenet\'s broadband subscribers, end of 2012

Table 8: Broadband data for Spain, December 2012

Table 9: Broadband data for France, December 2012

Table 10: Broadband data for the Netherlands, December 2012

Table 11: Ziggo\'s broadband offerings and included services

Table 12: Broadband data for Portugal, December 2012

Table 13: Zon\'s UFB offerings

Table 14: Broadband data for the United Kingdom, December 2012

Table 15: Broadband data for Switzerland, December 2012

Table 16: Broadband data for the United States

Table 17: Triple play offerings from the major cable operators

Table 18: Key data for the major US cable operators

Table 19: Comcast\'s cable revenue, 2012-2013

Table 20: Broadband data for South Korea

Table 21: LG Uplus\' UFB offerings

Table 22: Broadband offerings from various cable operators

Table 23: Numericable\'s UFB strategy and structure

Table 24: Mobile subscriber trends for Belgacom and Telenet, 2011-2013

Table 25: Internet, telephony and TV subscriber trends for Belgacom and Telenet, 2011-2013



Figure 1: Breakdown of the global broadband/UFB market by technology, December 2012

Figure 2: Global UFB market trends by architecture (excluding FTTx+LAN), June 2011 – December 2012

Figure 3: Breakdown of the UFB market by technology in Europe, North America and Asia, December 2012

Figure 4: Distribution of Liberty Global\'s subsidiaries by region, December 2012

Figure 5: VDSL subscriber trends for Deutsche Telekom, 2011-2012

Figure 6: Broadband subscribers by technology in Germany, December 2012

Figure 7: Germany\'s broadband market by major technology, 2010-2012

Figure 8: Market share for Germany\'s major UFB players, December 2012

Figure 9: Broadband subscribers by access speed in Germany, December 2012

Figure 10: Penetration rate growth for Kabel Deustchland\'s 100 Mbps service, 2011-2013

Figure 11: Kabel Deutschland\'s UFB offering

Figure 12: Broadband subscribers by technology in Belgium, December 2012

Figure 13: Belgium\'s broadband market by major technology, 2010-2012

Figure 14: Market share for Belgium\'s major UFB players, December 2012

Figure 15: Telenet\'s main operations in Belgium

Figure 16: Telenet\'s internet access offerings

Figure 17: Telenet\'s triple play offerings: Whoppa

Figure 18: Breakdown of Telenet\'s internet subscribers by access speed, December 2012

Figure 19: Broadband subscribers by technology in Spain, December 2012

Figure 20: Spain\'s broadband market by major technology, 2010-2012

Figure 21: Market share for Spain\'s major UFB players, December 2012

Figure 22: Ono\'s new subscriber trends by speed, 2011-2013

Figure 23: Ono\'s UFB offerings

Figure 24: TiVo subscriber growth, 2012-2013

Figure 25: TV subscriber trends for Telefónica, 2012-2013

Figure 26: Broadband subscribers by technology in France, December 2012

Figure 27: France\'s broadband market by major technology, 2010-2012

Figure 28: Market share for France\'s major UFB players, December 2012

Figure 29: Numericable\'s fibre deployment locations, mid-2013

Figure 30: Numericable\'s UFB offerings



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Figure 31: Subscriber growth for France\'s major UFB players, December 2012

Figure 32: Broadband subscribers by technology in the Netherlands, December 2012

Figure 33: The Netherlands\' broadband market by major technology, 2010-2012

Figure 34: Market share for the Netherlands\' major UFB players, December 2012

Figure 35: Ziggo\'s area of activity

Figure 36: UPC Netherlands\' broadband offerings and included services

Figure 37: Broadband subscribers by technology in Portugal, December 2012

Figure 38: Portugal\'s broadband market by major technology, 2010-2012

Figure 39: Market share for Portugal\'s major UFB players, December 2012

Figure 40: Broadband subscriber growth in the United Kingdom, 2007-2012

Figure 41: Broadband subscribers by technology in the United Kingdom, December 2012

Figure 42: The United Kingdom\'s broadband market by major technology, 2010-2012

Figure 43: Market share for the United Kingdom\'s major UFB players, December 2012

Figure 44: Virgin Media\'s broadband offerings and included services

Figure 45: Broadband subscribers by technology in Switzerland, December 2012

Figure 46: Switzerland\'s broadband market by major technology, 2010-2012

Figure 47: Market share for Switzerland\'s major UFB players, December 2012

Figure 48: Cablecom\'s broadband offerings and included services

Figure 49: New subscriber trends for US cable operators, 2011-2012

Figure 50: Broadband subscribers by technology in the United States, December 2012

Figure 51: The US broadband market by major technology, 2010-2012

Figure 52: Market share for the major UFB players in the United States, December 2012

Figure 53: Ranking US operators by stated access speed, June 2013

Figure 54: Comcast advertisement

Figure 55: XFINITY Home service

Figure 56: TWC subscriber trends, 2011-2012

Figure 57: New services offered by Charter Communications in 2012

Figure 58: Broadband subscribers by technology in South Korea, December 2012, and market

share for the major UFB players, December 2012

Figure 59: South Korea\'s broadband market by major technology, 2010-2012

Figure 60: Market share for South Korea\'s major UFB players, December 2012

Figure 61: UFB subscriber trends for LG, 2008-2013

Figure 62: Spectrum allocation

Figure 63: FTTLA and HFC cable networks

Figure 64: DOCSIS 3.0 and DOCSIS 3.1 technologies potential

Figure 65: The TV market in the United States, 2012

Figure 66: The CloudTV platform



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