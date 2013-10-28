Laetst Research : Mobile Device Management (MDM): Infrastructure and Services 2014 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Mobile Device Management (MDM) represents solutions that secure, monitor, manage and support mobile/wireless devices deployed across mobile network operators (MNO), other service providers and enterprise companies. MDM is a useful tool for a MNO to manage the many different device types across their network. It is also useful for MNO to manage periodically required device updates and administration.



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In the increasingly complex world of enterprise mobility, MDM is becoming a necessity to manage various issues, most notably the current trend towards Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in which employees are allowed to choose their mobile/wireless devices to use for work purposes. MDM provides a management and administrative layer to the enterprise to provide, among other things, a secure environment for corporate data and assets.



The report covers the following topics:



- Technology Review: A review of the underlying technology supporting MDM solutions

- MDM Industry Roadmap 2014 - 2019: An analysis of the roadmap for the industry from 2014 till 2019

- Ranking of MDM providers: Mind Commerce provides a full SWOT analysis and rank for each MDM provider

- Business Case for MDM and its impact on the Future of BYOD: An assessment of the business case for MDM

- Vendor Strategies: An analysis of how vendors and carriers will position themselves to capitalize on MDM opportunity

- Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market and forecasts for the MDM market from 2014 till 2019

- Industry Value Chain: An analysis of the MDM value chain with analysis of the key market players across the value chain and predictions about the market performance in the next five years



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Table of Contents:



1 Chapter 1: Introduction 8



2 Chapter 2: Mobile Device Management Technology 14



3 Chapter 3: MDM Market Environment 46



4 Chapter 4: MDM Provider Profiles and SWOT Analysis 55



5 Chapter 5: OTT Vendor Solutions for Enterprise MDM 68



6 Chapter 6: MDM Market Analysis 106



Key Findings:



- Cloud-based MDM applications will take overtake premise-based solutions within the next five years

- Mind Commerce estimates that the MDM market will grow at a CAGR of 23.3% over the next five years

- Mind Commerce estimates that revenues for MDM providers will grow at a CAGR of 40% over the next five years

- There are approximately 180 million Enterprise BYOD devices globally, which is expected to increase 390 million by 2015

- The US region will lead the market from a regional perspective with an estimated 68 percent of the overall market share



Target Audience:



- MDM solution providers

- Mobile network operators

- Mobile application developers

- Wireless handset manufacturers

- Wireless infrastructure providers

- OTT application and service providers

- Enterprise companies in all industry segments



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Companies in Report:



- AirWatch LLC

- Apple

- BlackBerry

- BoxTone

- Centrify

- Fiberlink Communication Corp

- Good Technology Inc

- Google

- IBM

- LANDesk

- Microsoft

- MobileIron inc

- Symantec

- Zenprise/Citrix



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Along with growing healthcare market, the demand for patient examination devices is increasing worldwide. A wide variety of patient examination devices are used to monitor the vital signs of patients such as temperature, heart rate and blood pressure. The market for patient examination devices may be segmented into primary care patient examination devices and specialty care patient examination devices. Stethoscope, thermometer, thin beam torch, weighing machines and sphygmomanometers are examples of primary care patient examination devices while tonometry used by ophthalmologist to measure intraocular pressure, tunning forks to determine deafness and reflex testing hammer to test motor reflex of the body are the examples of specialty care patient examination devices.



The market for patient examination devices is predicted to grow worldwide under the influence of increasing overall population leading to high prevalence of diseased population, introduction of new products coupled with innovative technologies and enhancing trends of keeping examination devices at home. In emerging countries including India, China, Russia, Brazil and South Africa, the market is expected to grow due to rapidly increasing aging population causing increased patient care and awareness of these devices among general population. As of 2012, according to United Nations, the elderly population in India over 60 years is going to be triple by 2050 from 100 million today to 300 million while a blog posted on the website of HelpAge International, dated 19th June 2013, suggests that the aging population of China is going to be 440 million by 2050 from 194 million of today. The digitalization of patient examination devices has made interpretation so easy that people have started using these devices at their home.



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Some of the key players engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of patient examining devices are 3M Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Covidien plc, Omron Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Inc., BIOTRONIK International, Terumo Corporation and Morepen Laboratories.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



Mononucleosis Diagnostic Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/mononucleosis-diagnostic-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019



Mononucleosis or mono is a common infectious disease caused by Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) which belongs to herpes virus family. The common symptoms of mono are high fever, sore throat, swollen lymph glands, tonsils and weakness. The symptoms usually occur after 4 to 6 weeks of exposure to the virus. Mono is a contagious disease spread through saliva and mucus of the nose thus a person infected with EBV can avoid spreading of virus by avoiding physical contact sharing of utensils and toothbrushes. It occurs most commonly in children and young adults as elder people usually develop immunity against this common infectious disease.



The diagnosis of the disease is performed by a blood test that shows an abnormal increase of specific type of lymphocytes compared to other lymphocytes in the blood stream. It also includes other tests to rule out diseases with similar clinical symptoms such as strep throat, and cytomegalovirus infection. It can also be confirmed by serological test. Some of the commercially available mono diagnostic kits are EBV NA IgG EIA Kit marketed by Bio-Rad and LIAISON EBV IgM by DiaSorin. Key players operating in this market are Beckman Coulter, Genzyme, Affymetrix, Bio-Rad, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, Becton Dickinson, Biotest, DiaSorin and Gene-Tec.



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The market for mononucleosis diagnostic can be estimated on the basis of volume of mono tests generated at large hospitals, private diagnostic laboratories, private and small clinics and other healthcare settings. The factors expected to drive the growth of the market are the introduction of new technologies enabling tests to be done in short duration of time and with minimal error and large number of population suffering from other diseases with clinically similar symptoms such as strep throat, HIV infections and cytomegalovirus infection. As the symptoms of mono infection resembles with the symptoms of other diseases, thus people suffering from those diseases will also go for mono test.



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