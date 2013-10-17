Laetst Research : Robotic Surgery Market Report: 2013 Edition

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Robotic Surgery Market Report: 2013 Edition



One of the most advanced development in the field of medical science has been the development of next generation robot assisted surgical devices and other related technologically advanced equipments that have revolutionized the course of human existence. The world has witnessed a completely rejuvenated phase of healthcare with automation of surgeries because of numerous advantages that it offers like unprecedented accuracy, precision and enhanced dexterity for surgeon, faster recovery period coupled with reduced pain and discomfort for patients. Moreover, the benefits of repeatability and reliability are inherent in robotic surgical processes.



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The surgical robots do not replace humans but enhance their capabilities to operate with superior visualization of surgical field, motion scaling, improved control while filtering tremor inherent in human wrist. The worldwide market for robotic surgical technologies holds significant promise and expected to gradually replace traditionally adopted methods of surgeries.



As the technology is largely getting integrated with the medical field, the use and demand of robot assisted surgical systems is increasing both in developing and developed economies. The demand is basically driven by growing awareness about the potential benefits among patients, surgeons and hospitals, favorable demographic trends, increased expenditure on healthcare and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The US is the leading market to claim maximum amount of robotic procedures whereas penetration rates are quite low globally thus reflecting the fact that there lies huge opportunities for the growth of robotic surgery market.



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Increasing desire of both patients and surgeons for the most efficient and advanced treatment options is encouraging hospitals to adopt these surgical instruments not only to provide value to their patients and doctors but also to reinforce their reputation. Moreover, a very critical role is also played by favorable clinical data that has been observed over the years that has caused shift from traditional methods of minimally invasive surgeries to robot assisted techniques. However, the robot surgery market faces a lot of challenges like prevalence of regulatory risk, lack of trained surgeons to perform on highly complex instruments and extremely high cost associated with acquisition of these robotic systems which has led many hospitals to postpone their purchase.



The landscape of global robotic surgery market is highly competitive and is characterized by rapid technological innovations, new product introductions, entry of new players manufacturing robotic surgical systems and evolving industry standards. Major players in global robotic surgery market are Intuitive Surgical, Inc. MAKO Surgical Corp., Hansen Medical, Inc., and Accuray, Inc., among others. The da Vinci system designed and developed by Intuitive Surgical is the most widely accepted surgical device in the world and is expected to continue its dominance in future.



The report analyzes the robotic surgery market. It discusses the market opportunities in various segments, like prostatectomy and hysterectomy. It discusses market dynamics including industry trends, growth drivers and challenges. The report also profiles the major players in robotic surgery systems, with a discussion of their key business strategies.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Robotic Surgery: An Introduction



2. Market Structure



3. Market Dynamics



4. Competitive Landscape



5. Company Profiles



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