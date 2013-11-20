Laetst Research : World Internet Services Market - State-of-the-Art

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- World Internet Services - State-of-the-Art



Internet Access & Usages - Search - E-commerce - Social Networks - Video OTT - OTT VoIP - Online Games - Advertising - Mobile Apps - LBS



This report provides data and forecasts up to 2017 on the Internet services Markets -uses and revenue, by country and region. It is structured around the following key services, both fixed and mobile: Internet Access & Usages, Search, E-Commerce, Social Networks, Advertising, Mobile Apps, LBS, plus, new in this edition, Video OTT, OTT VoIP and Online Games. It covers Europe, Americas and Asia-Pacific, and analyses the major trends by segment as well as the key players in the market.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/world-internet-services-state-of-the-art

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One update in December 2013 is included within the license for this status report.



This status report is part of the Telco vs OTT watch covering:



- a half-yearly updated dataset

- a half-yearly updated status report

- quarterly market insights

- privileged analyst access



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

Key trends

The Internet services market overview

Three groups of services based on their market size and growth rate

Direct paid revenues have more weight than advertising revenues

Internet user growth expected to continue apace, especially on mobile

The diversification of major OTTs



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2. Methodology

List of indicators by country

Sources



3. Key Internet players

Google: King of search also the king of diversity

Facebook: strengthening in mobile ads and paid revenue

Amazon.com: starting to put more emphasis on advertising

Apple: en route to lead mobile Internet

Comparison of content per-user revenue for Google, Apple and

Facebook



4. Online search

Search: still growing, driven by mobile, social and video

Online search country breakdown



5. E-commerce

E-commerce: sustained growth, fuelled by new devices

E-commerce country breakdown



6. Social Networks

Social Networks: an audience of more than half of global Internet

users

Social Networks: revenues from paid and ads



7. Online Video

OTT Video: USA the driving force



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8. Paid Mobile Applications

Paid mobile applications: growth to continue, APAC dominates

revenues

Paid mobile applications country breakdown

Focus on iOS vs Android



9. Online advertising

Online advertising

Mobile advertising

Who are we?

Telecom and OTT



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