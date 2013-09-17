Laetst Research : Worldwide Neurotherapeutic Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Neurologic disorder can be defined as a change in the functioning of nervous system. These disorders occur due to the structural or biochemical change in the activity of brain, spinal cord and other nerves. Neurologic disorders can be primarily categorized into three main divisions namely central nervous system disorders, peripheral nervous system disorders and autonomous nervous system disorder. Many of the neurologic disorders involve progressive deterioration in physical and mental capabilities that disturbs both patient and patient’s family. Changes in the brain activity are generally caused due to genetic disorders, infections, changing lifestyle, congenital health problems, brain injury and other traumas. These neurological disorders lead to symptoms such as muscle weakness, paralysis, poor condition, pain and other disorders. Most of the common diseases related with neurologic disorders are Alzheimers, Parkinson’s, huntington’s disease, neurological cancers, epilepsy and others traumas. Hence, neurotherapeutic drugs are given for the treatment of such discomfort causing diseases.



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Factors such as rise in aging population, improved understanding of the nature of neurologic diseases and investment in R&D are driving the market growth. As aged people are more susceptible to brain disorders therefore, rise in aging population and life expectancy of the people will likely increase the neurotherapeutic drugs market worldwide. According to WHO, neurologic disorder is projected to rise to 14.1% by 2020 which is capturing the attention of the manufacturers.



Neurological disorders such as such as Alzheimer’s, peripheral nerve disorders and neurological cancers have captured the neurotherapeutic drugs market. In addition, there are drugs in the market and are in the development phase for the following disorders: stroke, dementia, migraine, huntingtons disease, movement disorders, epilepsy and other neurologic disorders. As management of both acute and chronic is a challenge to the patient and healthcare industry. Therefore, most of the major biotechnological and pharmaceuticals companies have neurotherapeutic drugs in to the market or in development phase.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



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- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



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