Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Lafarge SA (LG) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Lafarge SA (LG) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Lafarge SA' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Lafarge SA (Lafarge) is a producer and distributor of building materials including cement, aggregates, concrete, gypsum and other related products. The company serves housing, transport, healthcare, institutional, commercial, industrial and infrastructure development sectors. Lafarge markets products primarily under the Lafarge brand. It operates 1,604 production sites with trading operations in more than 64 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America and the Middle East. The company is one of the leading producers of cement worldwide with 166 plants across 58 countries. Lafarge is also the second largest manufacturer of aggregates across the globe. The company is headquartered in Paris, France.



Companies Mentioned



Lafarge SA



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