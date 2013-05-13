Lafayette Econ-O-Wash Laundromat Now Accepting Credit Cards

Lafayette, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Lafayette Econ-O-Wash Laundromat, the renowned Self Service Laundromat name in the Lafayette, Colorado area, is now accepting credit cards for washing and drying. A representative of the self service Laundromat that is open 24 hours a day said, “We are pleased to announce that we now the only Laundromat in Lafayette accepting all major credit cards for payments and that customers will have the option of using Visa, MasterCard, American express as well as Google Wallet to do their laundry. This simpley means more convenience and better time utilization.” If experts of the field are to be believed, Lafayette Econ-O-Wash Laundromat is the very first in the area to offer this service.



The Laundromat has been equipped with the latest models of Speed Queen Washers and Dryers and you will be pleased with the Lafayette’s largest washers and fastest dryers, including the huge 80 pounds capacity washing machine. Lafayette Econ-O-Wash is designed to facilitate the high number of laundry customers with ease. The company also has additional parking lot behind the Laundromat to insure close in parking is available and convenient..



When contacted, an expert of the field said, “Probably the greatest advantage associated with Lafayette Econ-O-Wash Laundromat is that they are open 24 hours a day for seven days a week. This allows customers to visit them at a time that does not interfere with their work or other important tasks at hand. The addition of credit card acceptance is like icing on the cake and takes the Laundromat experience to a new level of convenience and comfort. It allows customer to better wash and dry as they choose. No need to take the clothes home damp because they ran out of quarters, just swipe and dry. The place is also ideal for washing the really large items that you do not want to wash at home.”



About Lafayette Econ-O-Wash Laundromat

Lafayette Econ-O-Wash is a self service Laundromat that started operations in the year 1957. The company operates from an old bank building that was constructed in the year 1908. The original Bank vault is still present at the center of the building. Current owners have done a complete remodel of the Laundromat and now offer homeowners a comfortable and fast service to do the occasional rugs and bulky items they choose not to wash at home.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Jim Hohnstein

Contact Number: 720-446-WASH (9274)

Email id: MyEconOWash@Gmail.com

Website: www.LafayetteEconoWash.com

Address: 408 East Simpson Street, Lafayette, Co 80026