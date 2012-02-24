Lafayette, Indiana’s Adam Sturgeon Partners With Clean Green Nation

Lafayette, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Adam Sturgeon, a green professional based in Lafayette, Indiana.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Sturgeon will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. As a green professional, Sturgeon will be charged with providing Lafayette, IN clean energy products to energy conscious homeowners, as well as general tips on going green in Lafayette, IN.



“I’m delighted to be the green energy representative for Lafayette,” says Sturgeon. “Indiana as a whole has exceptional green potential; Lafayette being an excellent example of a city that’s filled with energy conscious residents. I think that by providing green goods and services to homeowners in this region, we can create a thriving industry that will help advocate energy independence throughout the country. I’m very excited to be a source of information and enhancement for people’s lives.”



Sturgeon’s role at Clean Green will be supported by a cornerstone of green living products. Through this huge selection of energy efficient items, he will be able to offer homeowners a variety of different options for adjusting their lifestyles to reflect cleaner living. Solar and wind power devices, along with smaller items like LED light bulbs will all be for sale through Sturgeon’s online store.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green and sustainable living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"People don’t realize that renewable energy is something that we’re making huge advancements in," Sturgeon says. "The energy of the future is actually the energy of the present! Lafayette, IN wind farms are already an example of how successful renewable energy can be."



Sturgeon will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://adams.cleangreennation.com.