Lafayette Physical Therapy Center, St. Anthony Rehab, Gets National Recognition and 5 Star Rating

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- St. Anthony Rehabilitation and Nursing Center shares accolades with its physical therapy Lafayette IN patients as it announces a five-star rating with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.



The hospice Indiana center has been garnering national recognition for its superior Lafayette physical therapy and respite care Indiana services. In addition to their recent five-star rating awarded to only a small percentage of facilities, St. Anthony’s has been designated as US News and World Report’s 2014 Gold/Best Nursing Home. Another recent honor includes induction of the rehabilitation center IN into the Senior Crime Stoppers program sponsored by Centier Bank. St. Anthony’s is excited to have earned their five-star rating because of the quality of care it represents. The five-star quality rating system allows consumers to compare quality of care information on all Medicare and Medicaid-certified facilities. Ratings are based on health inspections, staffing and quality measures.



As a care coordination partner with Indiana University Health Hospitals, St. Anthony provides an inviting and professional environment for patients to recover and receive Indiana occupational therapy and Indiana senior care following procedures or time spent in the hospital. Their recent high profile awards may have gained their center notice for its Indiana physical therapy but their success stems from their dedication to providing personal attention to each of their patients. “Saint Anthony is still locally owned and continues to operate on the principle that caring for our Lafayette physical therapy patients, not profit, is the bottom line. Our highly qualified and dedicated staff is proud to have provided compassionate care and physical therapy services to almost 10,000 community members in Lafayette since 1986,” the St. Anthony website states.



Pain management Lafayette IN and speech therapy IN services are two of the core services available to St. Anthony’s patients. Their pain management programs combat back and neck pain, disorders of the nervous system, osteoporosis, joint pain and more. Other services include Indiana physical therapy, short term rehab in their rehabilitation center IN as well as long- term care for cancer, diabetes, cardiac care, stroke care and more on site.



About St. Anthony Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

Founded by the Klinker Family in 1986, St. Anthony Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is a 120-bed facility located in Lafayette, in close proximity to all local hospitals. St. Anthony Rehabilitation offers a continuum of care, from temporary respite stays, to short-term rehabilitation, to long-term skilled nursing care, as well as a broad array of specialty programs and services. For more information, visit http://saintanthonycares.com/