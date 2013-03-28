Lafayette Tours Take Travelers Across the South for Wonderful Shows

Lafayette, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Lafayette tours of the South would be unforgettable without anything extra because of the beautiful scenery and captivating people, but add in world-class entertainment and travelers can look forward to a lifetime of amazing memories. That’s precisely what Mary Broussard Tours, a Lafayette travel company, offers both seasoned and less experienced vacationers.



There are some wonderful opportunities to travel in April and May, too. On April 14, join an overnight trip to waterfront casino resort Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi. Enjoy “Broadway in New Orleans” with the Million Dollar Quartet on April 21 and Wicked on May 11 at the Mahalia Jackson Theater of the Performing Arts in New Orleans. From April 22-28, Lafayette-based Mary Broussard Tours will host a mystery trip called “Eight Countries with No Passport.” Explore the culture of eight different countries in one destination.



People can consider other adventures as well, such as a three-night trip to the luxurious Monte Carlo Casino & Resort in Las Vegas from May 12-15. Or, what about a 12-day trip to Pennsylvania Dutch Amish and Ohio Amish country from May 21-June 1? Travelers will get the chance to immerse themselves in the culture of the Amish.



Two other trips that are certain to be extremely popular will take place later on this year in Southern California. For example, from August 8-26, people can travel from San Francisco down to San Diego with a featured stop along the way in Yosemite. In addition, from October 1-11 The Trains of Colorado adventure features an enjoyable time in Colorado, exploring much of the state and riding several trains.



About Mary Broussard Tours

Mary Broussard Tours wants to help customers see more of the world. The company’s Lafayette tours can go anywhere, whether it’s on a faraway trip that’s been planned for a long time or a dream vacation closer to home put together recently by Mary Broussard herself. Mary Broussard is a genuine gypsy at heart and began traveling when she left her hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana to get married in Yokohama, Japan. After about three years, she moved back to her hometown of Lafayette to return to a job in banking. During the last 10 years of her career with the bank, she hosted a travel club, which re-awakened the gypsy in her again. For more information, please visit http://www.marybroussardtours.com/trips.html.