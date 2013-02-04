LAFurnitureStore Unveils New Showroom in Miami

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- LAFurnitureStore a truly unique and ubiquitous retailer of furniture has been helping families for the last 15 years to fulfil their American dream of having a lavishly furnished home at very affordable prices.



With the launch of their new store in Pembroke Park, Florida, consumers can now pick out great furniture such as modern sectional sofas, round sectional sofas, modern living room sets, modern living room furniture, platform bedroom sets and modern white bedroom set at a very convenient location. Consumers can get contemporary, modern or simply extravagant furniture and furnishings at ModernMiami.com. It has something to suit every room in your home, style and budget.



LAFurnitureStore has been supplying consumers with furniture, home furnishings and home décor by brand name designers and manufacturers such as Armani Xavira, Bella Italia, Glamour Night, Temptation, Versus Chic, Natuzzi, Creative Elegance, Rosetto Italia and Alf Group. It is a one stop destination for complete home making solutions.



With the growth of the company LAFurnitureStore understands the need of unparalleled customer service. Thus consumers are treated with utmost care and consideration in the store as well as online where they can find quality furniture at their fingertips. ModernMiami.com has a site full of high definition photographs which makes it easier for everyone to relate to. Clients can now easily view the total inventory which has been grouped under tabs according to their respective categories such as living room, bedroom, dining room, lighting, occasional etc. On the top of the site, customers will find features for easy access to their accounts, orders or asking for assistance. In addition, customers can view the specials of the week, any sales items and the best sellers to keep up with the trend.



This recent launch of Modern Miami Furniture Store will allow the company to reach even more customers in the greater Miami area who are interested in purchasing its durable, high-quality and attractive furniture.