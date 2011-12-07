LAFurnitureStore.com Announces Grand Opening Of New Chicago Warehouse

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2011 -- LA Furniture Store has just established a new distribution warehouse in the Windy City. To commemorate its latest move, the company is offering time-limited LA Furniture coupons for 10 percent off all orders above $999 USD. Shipping within a 25-mile radius of Chicago is also available to ensure adequate product access by Midwest customers. The warehouse is not open to public but you would be able to get your favorite furniture quicker.



LA Furniture Store is a unique modern furniture store that features one-of-a-kind contemporary furnishings for every room inside – or outside a home. Its vast inventories include something to suit every taste, preference, décor, and pocketbook.



More than 15 years of experience in supplying upbeat, stylish, contemporary designs has made LA Furniture famous among serious aficionados who recognize good quality and outstanding value.



All LA Furniture ground retail outlets are located throughout Greater Los Angeles. Geography presents no obstacle for this progressive outfit, however. LA Furniture operators bring its quality and innovation right to its customers' communities.



Its nationwide network of wholesale warehouses puts the latest contemporary home furnishings within easy access of those for whom they would be otherwise unattainable.



Residents of major metropoles like Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, and New Jersey receive LA Furniture products via prompt shipment. Many LA Furniture items are even eligible for free shipping to any desired destination. Chicagoans may now join the ranks of other fortunate recipients of LA Furniture Store advantages.



Following are just a few LA Furniture Store fantastic modern furniture store selections:



Contemporary coffee tables



LA Furniture’s vast selection of futuristic contemporary coffee tables makes perfect replacements for outmoded plateaus that mar modern living room interior landscapes. An attractive array of state-of-the-art glass and metal components afford maximum aesthetic appeal, durability, and easy mobility.



-Modern platform beds



LA Furniture Store’s ultra-modern platform beds offer the ultimate in comfort and aesthetic improvement. As most folks spend at least one third of their lives asleep or reclining on a bed, modern mattress designs that incorporate correct ergonomics are valuable for enhancing overall quality of life. LA Furniture Store modern platform beds perform well by helping to optimize their owner’s health and long-term wellbeing.



Italian classic furniture



In addition to the above superb contemporary furnishing items, LA Furniture features impressive Italian contemporary office furnishings. These ultra-modern components fit any commercial décor. Sophisticated state-of-the-art ergonomic features facilitate highest user comfort levels that bolster business productivity.



The company's main website is http://www.lafurniturestore.com. Integrated live chat capability allows LA Furniture Store representatives to address any customer concerns or questions about the company’s products immediately. The homepage of this virtual modern furniture platform also conspicuously displays LACoupons for five percent off all orders over $499 USD.



LA Furniture Store’s alternate site at http://www.lafurniturestore.com/chicago-sale contains an extensive listing of specially priced items that are available via its new Chicago warehouse.



LA Furniture Store’s courteous customer service reps are on call and ready to serve the needs of value-conscious shoppers in addition to its existing loyal and happy customers.



For further information, visit LAFurnitureStore.com.



Phone: (866) 395-4169 – Sales

(866) 397-0933 – Customer Care